Youth Riding Camp Week – Summer Break

The Kentucky Horse Park Summer Youth Riding Camp is a great way for children who are crazy about horses to come out and become pros at stable management, horse care, horseback riding, and much more! Camp activities on and off horseback include: Basics of horsemanship, stable management, horseback riding, mounted games, arts and craft, visiting the International Museum of the Horse, and seeing behind the scenes of The Kentucky Horse Park. Register soon as spots are limited! At least 6 months horse experience necessary for this class. $275 per week

Time is 9 - 3:30 each day

For more information call 859-281-7991 or visit kyhorsepark.com