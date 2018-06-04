Youth Riding Camp Week – Summer Break

to Google Calendar - Youth Riding Camp Week – Summer Break - 2018-06-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Youth Riding Camp Week – Summer Break - 2018-06-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Youth Riding Camp Week – Summer Break - 2018-06-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Youth Riding Camp Week – Summer Break - 2018-06-04 00:00:00

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Youth Riding Camp Week – Summer Break

The Kentucky Horse Park Summer Youth Riding Camp is a great way for children who are crazy about horses to come out and become pros at stable management, horse care, horseback riding, and much more! Camp activities on and off horseback include: Basics of horsemanship, stable management, horseback riding, mounted games, arts and craft, visiting the International Museum of the Horse, and seeing behind the scenes of The Kentucky Horse Park.

Camp is 9 - 3:30 each day.

Register soon as spots are limited! No horse experience necessary.

For more information call 859-281-7991 or visit kyhorsepark.com

Info
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Education & Learning, Sports
859-281-7991
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Youth Riding Camp Week – Summer Break - 2018-06-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Youth Riding Camp Week – Summer Break - 2018-06-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Youth Riding Camp Week – Summer Break - 2018-06-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Youth Riding Camp Week – Summer Break - 2018-06-04 00:00:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

May 16, 2018

Thursday

May 17, 2018

Friday

May 18, 2018

Saturday

May 19, 2018

Sunday

May 20, 2018

Monday

May 21, 2018

Tuesday

May 22, 2018

Submit Yours