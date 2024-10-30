× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Yuletide 2024, 5 - 7pm time slot

Free - $12 per person.

November 29th, 30th from 5 - 7 pm

December 5th, 6th, 7th, 13th, 14th, 20th, and 21st from 5 – 7 pm

Yuletide 2024 returns for another season of family fun! Look forward to a new display of holiday lights and horticulturally-inspired decor, plus fan favorites like our delightful train village, Holiday Trees, a craft for the kids, food and beverages for purchase, and Santa! Thanks to sponsors Limbwalker and Wilson & Muir Bank and Trust Company for supporting this holiday tradition.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/