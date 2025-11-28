Yuletide 2025 Weekends at Yew Dell

$15 per person.

Fridays and Saturdays!

December 5th and 6th from 5 - 7 pm and 6:30 – 8:30 pm

December 12th and 13th from 5 - 7 pm and 6:30 – 8:30 pm

December 19th and 20th from 5 - 7 pm and 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Yuletide 2025 returns for another season of family fun! Look forward to a new display of holiday lights and horticulturally-inspired decor, plus fan favorites like our delightful train village, Holiday Trees, a craft for the kids, food and beverages for purchase, and Santa!

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org