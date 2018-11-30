Yuletide at Yew Dell

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens is gearing up for the holidays!

Enjoy our Winter Snow Village and Train Display, spectacular lighting displays, holiday music, crafts and holiday snacks for the kids, grown-up libations and more.

Details:

* Friday & Saturday Evenings: 4:30 - 7:30 pm

* Fridays: November 23 and 30

* Saturdays: November 24, December 1

*Sundays: November 25, December 2

* Admission: $10

* Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance on our website.

* Yew Dell is located just 20 minutes from downtown Louisville

For more information call 502-241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org