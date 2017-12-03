Yuletide at Yew Dell

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Yuletide at Yew Dell

Yuletide at Yew Dell presented by Commonwealth Bank & Trust Company! For those of you who have enjoyed our past Winter Snow Village and Train Display... don't despair. We'll have all that and a whole lot more. This new offering will include spectacular lighting displays, fairy village in the castle, holiday music, crafts and holiday snacks for the kids, grown-up libations and more.

If it's a visit with Santa you're looking for, don't worry. The big guy and the train village will be in their usual glory in the Gheens Barn.

Admission:

Members: $5 Adults/Seniors, $2 Children 3-12, Age 2 and Under are Free.

Non-Members: $8 Adults/Seniors, $3 Children 3-12, Age 2 and Under are Free.

Friday-Sunday December 1-3

4:00pm-7:30pm

For more information call (502) 241-4788or visit yewdellgardens.org

