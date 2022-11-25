× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Yuletide at Yew Dell

FREE - $12

Friday, Saturday, and Sundays, November 25 – December 11 from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 pm

Join Yew Dell Gardens in Crestwood for their annual holiday celebration! Event begins the Friday after Thanksgiving and runs Friday-Saturday-Sunday evenings Thanksgiving weekend and the first two weekends of December. Get into the holiday spirit with Yew Dell’s dazzling light and decor displays, capture family photos, be mesmerized by the model train village, and say hello to Santa and hear a story, savor snacks and beverages, and enjoy other surprises in this annual celebration. Tickets are timed, advance sale only.

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/