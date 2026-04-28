× Expand Shervin Laine Zach Brock, Grammy Award winning violinist and Lexington native

Zach Brock with the Lexington Chamber Orchestra

The Lexington Chamber Orchestra, after postponing the January concert due to an ice storm, will perform, with the composer, the world premiere of What Remains, a new work for violin and orchestra by Grammy Award–winning violinist and composer Zach Brock. The premiere will be May 9, 2026, at 7:30 P.M. at Centenary Church.

Built around the themes of return and transformation, the piece draws on Brock’s long-term musical touchstones—including Barber, Prokofiev, Bartók, Coltrane, Ellington, and Shorter—and incorporates recurring refrains inspired by a villanelle at the heart of the composition. What Remains also features improvised passages for the solo violin, at times in contrapuntal dialogue with the orchestra and at points in cadenzas that recall the older tradition of spontaneous solo playing. Zach Brock noted “Being back in my home town to premiere this piece with the LCO’s wonderful string orchestra at the iconic Lexington Opera House is not only wonderful for me, but highlights what a vibrant music scene Lexington has become for all types of music.” Marcello Cormio, musical director of the Lexington Chamber Orchestra, remarked that, “we are deeply honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with Zach for this world premiere at the Lexington Opera House. This will be a rare and special performance for all of us.”

Tickets are available through our website - $35 online and $40 at the door for General Admission. Students with ID and children 12 and under may attend free of charge!

For more information visit chambermusiclex.org