Griffin Theatre Company Presents 'Letters Home' at EKU Center For The Arts

Letters Home at EKU Center for the Arts

Letters Home puts the wars in Afghanistan & Iraq front and center by bringing to life actual letters written by soldiers serving in the Middle East. The production is inspired by the New York Times op-ed article “The Things They Wrote” and the subsequent HBO documentary “Last Letters Home.” The play without politicizing gives audiences a powerful portrait of the soldier experience in our ongoing wars. The initial production was critically acclaimed and was nominated for a Joseph Jefferson Award for “Outstanding New Play.”

For more information, please call 859.622.7469 or visit ekucenter.com/