Zack Attack performing at Food Truck Friday

The first Food Truck Friday of 2022 is scheduled for June 17 at the Lawrenceburg Green, featuring the band Zack Attack from 7-9 p.m. A variety of food trucks will be set up and serving at the Green from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Admission is free. Just bring a lawn chair, a blanket or grab a spot on the built-in hillside seating area.

For more information call 502-839-5372.