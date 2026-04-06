Zane Lamprey's HALF FULL COMEDY TOUR
to
Tradewater Brewing Company 111 W. Arch, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Zane Lamprey's HALF FULL COMEDY TOUR
Zane Lamprey's HALF FULL COMEDY TOUR
Zane Lamprey's HALF FULL COMEDY TOUR
Amazon Prime comedian ZANE LAMPREY • Tradewater Brewing • Madisonville, KY
Join us for Zane Lamprey's HALF FULL COMEDY TOUR . Get ready to laugh with a fun night of stand-up comedy and great a craft beer!
- 7:00 VIP Doors
- 7:15 VIP Drinking Games with Zane
- 7:30 General Admision Doors
- 8:00 Showtime!
- 9:15 Call an Uber
As a pre-game, watch Zane's three Amazon Prime stand-up specials: Tender Looks , Ski Patrol and Medium Club !
The HALF FULL COMEDY TOUR is completely new jokes and stories, so watching his stand-up specials won't ruin the show.
This event is strictly for 21+
If this event is canceled, tickets will automatically be applied toward a rescheduled performance.
For more information call (270) 807-0493 or visit tradewaterbrewing.com