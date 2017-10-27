Zombie Walk - Night Risers Con Kick-Off Event

Downtown Elizabethtown Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701

Izzy's Little Creepers, LLC. presents the Zombie Walk on October 27 from 6-7 p.m. The Zombie Walk is a kick-off to the Night Risers Con, which takes place October 28-29 at the Pritchard Community Center.

The Night Risers Con is a convention based on horror, film, comics, sci-fi, paranormal, and all things zombie.

This event will include celebrities, vendors, games, entertainment, cars, motorcycles, and more.

Proceeds benefit local charities and non-profit organizations.

Though the convention takes place October 28-29, the Night Risers Con will kick off on October 27 with a Zombie Walk in downtown Elizabethtown at 6 p.m. (beginning at Roxie's and ending at Bourbon Barrel Tavern).

For more information visit nightriserscon.com

Downtown Elizabethtown Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701
