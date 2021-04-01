Blossom Parade

Spring has long been my favorite season. There is nothing like the surge of renewal, the rush of growth and life, to make my winter torpor fade away. When I moved to Kentucky a decade ago, I found another reason to love spring: wildflowers. There is something about the blooms in this diverse temperate forest—the ephemeral nature, the Easter-egg-hunt appeal—that makes them irresistible.

Fortunately for us wildflower lovers, Kentucky is a great state for eastern woodlands ephemerals. A parade of blooms marches across the state from March 15 to May 15, usually hitting peak viewing in early to mid-April. Early revealers include harbinger of spring and Virginia bluebells, then spring beauty and Dutchman’s breeches. Then along comes an array of trilliums, Jack-in-the-pulpit, lady’s slipper and yellow trout lily.

The one challenging part of flower hunting is that it is, truly, a hunt. An internet search reveals only some out-of-date links and obscure mentions on webpages. This floral obsession is more often discussed in botanical circles, or among like-minded friends, who happily share their latest sightings.

To share an under-celebrated aspect of the Commonwealth, here is a list of some of the best spots to view the fragile, elusive beauties this season, gleaned from experts at land management agencies across the state. Hopefully, even the experienced flower seeker will find a new spot to explore on this list. These natural lands include a recreation area, which allows hunting and off-highway vehicle use, and state nature preserves, which allow limited recreation in order to preserve the natural environment. Know the guidelines before you visit, and keep all of these special places for those who come after you by taking only pictures, killing only time, and leaving only footprints.

There might not be a site here near you, and favorite special spring beauty spots are often close by and lesser known. To find your own, search the state park and state nature preserve listings, many of which have their own seasonal displays.

× Expand Mike Wilkinson Mike Wilkinson, wilkinsonvisual. Photos from Crutcher-Brown Preserve for the Nature Conservancy in Kentucky.

WESTERN REGION

John James Audubon State Park near Henderson

While John James Audubon is known for birds, the 6 miles of trails on 1,200 acres of hilly, loamy cove forest will not disappoint wildflower enthusiasts. The entrance drive is flanked by fields of blue-eyed Marys and dwarf larkspur, and the short 0.3-mile King Benson Trail harbors Virginia bluebells. For submersion in a range of woodland species in a state nature preserve, hike the more rugged 3-mile Wilderness Lake and Backcountry Trail loops.

Amenities: Cottages, campground (closed for 2021)

Tip: The Museum, built by the Civilian Conservation Corps and opened in 1938, houses one of the world’s largest collections of Audubon’s original artwork and artifacts.

Brigadoon State Nature Preserve near Glasgow

Nurtured by spring-fed creeks year-round, this 184-acre preserve harbors several rare species. It is a remnant of old-growth forest—the beech and poplar trees are believed to be more than 100 years old. The 1-mile moderately strenuous foot trail traverses ridge tops to ravine and has Virginia bluebells and wood poppy wildflowers.

Tip: This preserve is recognized as part of the Old-Growth Forest Network.

Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area near Cadiz

This family-friendly recreation area offers one of the largest blocks of undeveloped forest in the eastern United States. More than 500 miles of trails crisscross its 170,000 acres. On a pleasant spring afternoon, view flowers on the 2.2-mile trail around Hematite Lake and eat a lunch at the picnic area. The Central Hardwoods Scenic Trail is another good option for hiking or biking. The 11 miles of smooth surfaces and gentle grades cross the entire Land Between the Lakes.

Amenities: Campgrounds, nature centers

Tip: Check out the extensive environmental education programs at the Woodlands Nature Station, Golden Pond Planetarium, Homeplace 1850s Working Farm and Living History Museum, and the Elk & Bison Prairie.

CENTRAL REGION

Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park near Burkesville

This 3,400-acre park kisses Tennessee and has mineral-rich soil from the karst topography—a landscape that results from water dissolving the natural limestone, gypsum or dolomite. This type of land is characterized by caves, sinkholes and underground streams. In under a mile of walking, visitors can access the park’s premier wildflower location on the Cindy Cave Trail. The 3.6-mile Eagle Point Trail also has a wildflower display and ends at one of the best overlooks in the state. Lucky hikers will spy shooting stars of the floral variety on the 15 miles of trails.

Amenities: Lodge, campground, restaurant

Tip: Dale Hollow is a pristine lake known for its clear water and undeveloped shoreline.

× Expand Mike Wilkinson Mike Wilkinson, wilkinsonvisual. Photos from Dupree Nature Preserve for the Nature Conservancy in Kentucky.

Kentucky River Palisades Preserves near Nicholasville

Tom Dorman State Nature Preserve near Lancaster

Nature Conservancy’s Sally Brown & Crutcher Nature Preserve near Lancaster

Dupree Nature Preserve, near Lancaster

In the Bluegrass area of the state, the Kentucky River has cut a deep gorge into the underlying bedrock. Called the Palisades, it exposes 450-million-year-old Ordovician limestone. The rich limestone soil nurtures this region’s largest concentration of rare plant species, with poetic names such as mountain lover. More than 5,000 acres of this corridor are protected, and three nature preserves provide public access. Tom Dorman, a state nature preserve, has 4 miles of trail on its 1,000 acres. The Nature Conservancy has two preserves. Sally Brown & Crutcher, at 750 acres, has 5 miles of trails, and Dupree has 3 miles of trails on 300 acres. All are ideal for viewing flowers.

Tip: Spring hikers can glimpse 220-foot cliffs with the oldest exposed rock layers in the state through the emerging leaves.

SOUTHERN REGION

Mammoth Cave National Park near Park City

Not all the wonders at Mammoth Cave are underground. While Great Smoky Mountains National Park is celebrated for its approximately 1,500 flowering species on more than 500,000 acres, Mammoth Cave National Park supports more than 1,300 species in only one-tenth of that acreage. The karst topography holds a wide diversity of habitats and wildflowers. Cedar Sink Trail, a 1-mile loop with 295 stairs into and out of the sinkhole, is ideal for flower peepers. Any of the 80 miles of trails away from the park’s visitors center will yield views of blooms and the experience of relative solitude.

Amenities: Visitors center, lodge, cabins, campground, restaurant

Tip: While there, take a guided tour of the well-named Mammoth Cave, which is more than twice as extensive as any other known cave system in the world.

EASTERN REGION

Cumberland Gap National Historical Park near Middlesboro

There is serious wilderness along the 85 miles of trail in this 24,000-acre park. The bog, pine and mountain laurel balds habitats host more than 900 plant species, including large white trillium, flame azalea and pink lady’s slipper. A 2-mile trail behind the visitors center provides easy wildflower access, or ask at the center for a wildflower guide to the intersecting nature trails near the campground.

Amenities: Campground, visitors center

Tip: Hike through the Gap, thoroughfare to the West for wildlife, American Indians, and more than 200,000 settlers.

Crooked Creek State Nature Preserve near Maysville

This 728-acre pocket of extremely rare calcareous shale glades contains prairie and forest habitats. The 1.35-mile trail, opened in 2017, is not well traveled. Visitors will see little bluestem and rare blooms such as starry false Solomon’s seal and scarlet Indian paintbrush.

Tip: Return in the summer to see the prairie festooned with summer favorite slender blazing stars.

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park near Prestonsburg

Named for a heroic pioneer woman, this park sits in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. More than 30 miles of trails crisscross the steep hills. The sandstone geography offers a unique flower experience, including the rare golden star lily, found in only seven spots in the state. Find the lily on the Sassafras Trail, a ¾-mile loop. Moss Ridge Trail loop, at 1.3 miles long, is another good hike through a plethora of wildflowers.

Amenities: Lodge, cabins, campground, boat-in campground, restaurant, nature center

Tip: Spring visitors also can spot warblers at this migratory bird hot spot.