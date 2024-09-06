Fall Festivals in Kentucky

Autumn in Kentucky typically brings kinder temperatures and lower humidity, so it is the perfect time to head to one of the amazing Fall Festivals taking place around the state. Whether it is centered on food, art, culture or history, Kentucky has a Fall Festival for you!

Lexington Roots & Heritage Festival

September 6-8, 2024

The Lexington Roots & Heritage Festival celebrates African-American culture with vibrant music, dance, art and food. This family-friendly event features performances, local vendors and cultural exhibits, offering a lively atmosphere that honors and promotes diverse heritage and traditions in the community.

rootsfestky.com

Ravenna Railroad Festival

September 7-8, 2024

This festival celebrates the City of Ravenna’s ties to the railroad, which is what brought this small town to life. The weekend features live music, home-cooked food, a bike parade for the kids and, of course, train rides!

railroadfestival.com

Stave Fest

September 13-14, 2024

Lawrenceburg celebrates the stave, which is the wood used to create a bourbon barrel, with two days of food trucks, a car show and free live music both nights.

visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/stave-fest

Covington Oktoberfest

September 13-15

Festival-goers, sometimes clad in lederhosen and dirndls, enjoy food and live music in the German-inspired neighborhood of Mainstrasse in Covington. Don’t forget to hoist a stein of Braxton beer and say “Prost!”

On Facebook: Covington Oktoberfest

The Banana Festival

September 21, 2024

Fulton, in far Western Kentucky, welcomes crowds to the annual Banana Festival. At one time, Fulton was known as the “Banana Capital of the World,” because 70% of bananas imported to the U.S. passed through the town via rail. Today, the festival includes a cornhole tournament, dunking booth and doggie pageant, and the town remember its roots by including a Banana-Eating Contest, a Banana Brawl and, best of all, one ton of banana pudding for sale!

On Facebook: The Banana Festival

Eddyville Founder’s Day

September 20-21, 2024

Eddyville residents and visitors celebrate the town’s founding, which was sometime around 1798, with an old-time festival complete with a beauty pageant, kids’ games, a car show, live music and a parade. Stick around until the end for a fireworks show.

On Facebook: Eddyville Events

Cow Days

September 20-21, 2024

What could be more fun than a car show, tractor show, Saturday breakfast, 5k race, disc golf, pageants, parade, and country, blues and gospel music concerts? Well, at Greensburg Rotary Club’s Annual Cow Days, kids can milk a life-size plastic Holstein named Annie!

greensburgkyrotary.org/cowdays

Casey County Apple Festival

September 26-28, 2024

Celebrating its 50th year, the Casey County Apple Festival in Liberty honors all things apple. Of course, there are all kinds of apple-infused foods but also craft booths, live music and a variety of family-friendly activities.

Louisville International Festival of Film

September 27-29, 2024

The Louisville International Festival of Film, held annually in the River City, showcases independent films from around the globe. Spanning an assortment of genres and styles, the festival includes screenings, Q&A sessions with filmmakers and awards.

louisvillefilmfestival.org

World Chicken Festival

September 26-29, 2024

For more than 30 years, downtown London has celebrated its ties to chicken, which include the most well-known—Kentucky Fried and Lee’s Famous. Don’t miss the world’s largest stainless-steel skillet (which weighs 700 lbs!) and fries up drumsticks and wings all weekend. There are also carnival games and rides, and free live music. This year’s headliner is Uncle Kracker.

chickenfestival.com

Marion County Country Ham Days

September 27-29

The Lebanon festival began more than 60 years ago to highlight Marion County’s reputation for producing high-quality country ham. This year’s festival features a free concert by Kaleb Cecil & Hotel Whiskey, The Pokey Pig 5K Run/Walk, Pigasus Parade, car show, kids’ area with games and a petting zoo, and the legendary country ham breakfast.

HamDays.com

Heartland Harvest Festival

September 28, 2024

The Heartland Harvest Festival in Elizabethtown is a lively celebration of autumn featuring a variety of local craft vendors, food trucks and free kid zone full of fun activities. The festival also features free concerts by Craig Morgan, J.D. Shelburne and Big Black Cadillac.

elizabethtownky.org/heartland-harvest-festival/

St. James Court Art Show

October 4-6, 2024

The St. James Court Art Show in Louisville is a renowned, open-air art festival featuring over 700 artists from across the country. Visitors to the event, which is held in the historic neighborhood of Old Louisville, are surrounded by stunning Victorian mansions as they walk the blocked off streets, meeting with artisans and checking out their wares.

stjamescourtartshow.com

Millstone Festival

October 5, 2024

Featuring live music, a car show and craft vendors, the festival takes place in downtown Richmond. While at the festival, walk through nearby Millstone Park, named for a collection of giant—and heavy—millstones from local mills.

visitrichmondky.com

Morehead Arts & Crafts Festival

October 25-27, 2024

The Morehead Arts & Crafts Festival shines a spotlight on the works of local and regional artisans. There will be lots of amazing handmade items to see! Plus, the combination of live music and a wide variety of food adds up to a fun weekend.

moreheadharvestfestival.com