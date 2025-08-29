Be Prepared

A horrific double murder at an Arkansas state park this summer prompted a question from a reader that, I suspect, occasionally flashes through the mind of many who venture outside and off the beaten path. “Is it safe?” the reader asked.

The Arkansas murders made national news, in part because they were extremely rare in both their violence and randomness. Clinton Brink, 43, and his wife, Cristen Brink, 41, along with two of their three children were on a hiking trail in Devil’s Den State Park, a popular 2,500-acre tract in Northwest Arkansas, when they were attacked by a knife-wielding man. According to reports by the Associated Press and other news outlets, Cristen ushered the children, ages 7 and 9, to safety, then returned to help her husband. Both adults died in the attack.

At this writing, a 28-year-old man had been arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder. He was injured in the struggle, but to what extent was unclear. There was no evidence that the attacker knew his victims or that they knew him. The children were uninjured.

“I hear about these kinds of stories,” the reader wrote in an email exchange, “and sometimes I wonder if it’s safe to even go in the woods.”

The attack was stunning and unnerving, even to veteran police investigators: A family was suddenly and violently attacked while enjoying a hike in a popular state park. They were reportedly about a half-mile from the trailhead. The park is in a rugged part of the Ozark Mountains but located about 25 miles from Fayetteville, the home of the University of Arkansas. It is hardly an isolated area.

“In my 27 years that I’ve been with the state police, this is probably one of the most heinous [crimes] that we’ve had, especially the aspect of just how random it was,” Major Stacie Rhoads, commander of the Arkansas State Police criminal investigation division, said via an Associated Press report.

Statistics regarding violence in state parks are hard to come by, largely because it is so rare.

It is also rare on a national level. Across the 428 properties managed by the National Park Service, an average of 308 deaths annually were reported from 2014-2023. That’s about one per 1 million park visitors.

The majority of those deaths were accidental, with vehicle accidents, drownings and falls being the leading causes. Medical emergencies accounted for some, as did suicides. National Park Service data from 2017-2022 revealed 25 homicides during that period—fewer than four a year.

Any outdoor activity, of course, carries an inherent level of risk. But the danger almost always comes from situational action (or non-action), accidents or carelessness, not outside violence. Help in the wild can be slow in coming, quickly vaulting a minor mishap into a crisis. A disabling ankle injury in your backyard, for example, is a painful annoyance. A similar mishap in the bottom of a remote ravine is potentially life threatening.

Stay safe outside by exercising caution and common sense. Know and acknowledge your physical and skill level limitations.

A Few Safety Tips:

Stay on marked trails.

Hike with a friend.

Leave an itinerary with someone.

Stay well-hydrated.

Carry first aid.

Carry a whistle.

Carry a compass and know how to use it.

Wear the proper clothing and gear for the planned activity, especially supportive footwear.

Leave wildlife alone. Most snakebites, for example, occur while someone is trying to catch or handle a snake. If you’re in bear country, carry a bear bell and bear spray.

Don’t count on cell service. On the trail, it’s often spotty or unavailable.

If you’re on the water, wear a personal flotation device (PFD).

• • •

The Devil’s Den State Park attack on the Brink family was horrific, unpredictable and apparently unavoidable. Violence does happen in places we like to visit, and while extremely rare, it would be foolish to assume it cannot or will not happen.

Risk comes in many forms, including unpreparedness.

Be prepared. Be cautious. Be careful. But get out there. And be safe.

