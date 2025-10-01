Leaf Peepers

There are many things to love about being outdoors in October, including, but not limited to:

Humidity-free weather

Early muzzleloader deer season (open Oct. 18-19)

Shallow-water bass

Crisp, cool mornings

Archery deer season (open through Jan. 19)

Trout catch-and-release season (open through March 31 on 14 streams)

Crossbow deer season (open through Jan. 19)

Crossbow turkey season (open Oct. 1-16)

Firearm fall turkey season (open Oct. 25-31)

Squirrel season (open through Feb. 28, except Nov. 8-9)

And, of course, surrounding all of it, the rainbow-like scenery.

October is fall-foliage time in Kentucky and beyond. Wherever deciduous trees grow, the landscape is—or soon will be—melting into an array of yellows, golds, purples, bronzes, scarlets, crimsons and endless combinations.

It is one of nature’s wonders, this changing of leaf colors that returns mysteriously each fall almost as if by magic. The forest is green. Then it’s a dazzling kaleidoscope of colors. Then it’s stark and leafless—a seasonal rotation that usually lasts a few weeks but occasionally only spans a few days.

Of course, there is nothing magical or mysterious about it. It’s the wonder of science.

The process is complicated and inexact, but three factors drive and largely determine the fall foliage display: pigments held within the leaves, the daily amount of sunlight, and the weather.

Three pigments are involved: chlorophyll, carotenoids and anthocyanins.

Many of the woodland colors you will soon see in the woods, parks and your backyard have been part of the leaves all year thanks to carotenoids, a pigment that’s dominated by yellows and reds. However, for most of the growing season carotenoid is masked by another pigment, chlorophyll, which—during the spring and summer growing season—is continually produced. The chlorophyll production results in green leaves.

This begins to change when fall arrives and with it the two factors necessary to weaken and ultimately eliminate chlorophyll production: less sunlight and cooling temperatures.

As the hours of sunlight lessen, a plant’s production of chlorophyll slows and then stops. The colorful carotenoids, which have been part of the leaf since spring, and the anthocyanins, which primarily are produced in the fall as sugars are trapped within the leaf structure and are mostly revealed as reds, purples and crimson, appear as the chlorophyll fades.

Weather also is a factor. Drought or an overly wet growing season will affect what you will see this month, although a wet spring is best for fall colors. Current conditions play a role, too. Ideal fall color conditions are warm, sunny days and cool, crisp nights, which primarily aid in the production of anthocyanins and the resulting tints of reds, purples and crimson. Since carotenoid pigments are always part of the leaf system, those colors are generally constant throughout the season.

• • •

Kentucky typically enjoys a colorful fall, and you won’t have to look far to find it. But some areas sure to please include the Bernheim Arboretum and Forest, Red River Gorge, Daniel Boone National Forest, Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area and Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area.

It is unknown how many people travel to view these wonders, although “leaf peeping” is widely popular.

When to catch the color peak can be tricky, as fall foliage does not adhere to a calendar, and it is impossible to predict with precision. In Kentucky, the color change generally is revealed earlier in the Eastern highlands due to the elevation and gradually moves westward. But not always. Part of the fun is guessing when peak colors will arrive.

With rare exceptions, October is the peak color month for Kentucky. Often mid- to late month is the prime time, but specifics are unknown and unknowable. Keep a close lookout.

The folks at Kentucky Tourism often help with foliage updates. Check out its website at kentuckytourism.com.

• • •

Kentucky’s archery and crossbow deer seasons are open. The youth-only gun hunt is Oct. 11-19, and the early muzzleloader season is Oct. 18-19. Modern gun season is Nov. 8-23. Bag limits vary by zones. Check the current hunting guide or visit fw.ky.gov for details.

The state’s chronic wasting disease surveillance zone now includes 14 counties: Ballard, Breckinridge, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hardin, Henderson, Hickman, Marshall, McCracken, Meade, Union and Webster. Special regulations apply. Details can be found at fw.ky.gov/Wildlife/Pages/CWD-SurveillanceZone.aspx.

Readers may contact Gary Garth at editor@kentuckymonthly.com