National Camping Month

I recently was invited to an industry product launch for new camping gear, including an inflatable camping mattress. Amy, the public relations executive who organized the event, said that it would be a Zoom video conference. It should come as no surprise that I sometimes struggle with Zoom technology. I thanked Amy, with whom I had previously worked, for the invite and said I would be happy to participate—or try to, as my past Zoom experiences had not always been flawless.

An email invitation including the time, date and Zoom link soon arrived in my inbox. A few days before the event, product samples arrived.

The event was heavy on company promotion but also strong on product information. The mattress, an EXPED Megamat (exped.com), is excellent, one of the best I’ve used. About 35 media types attended—a good turnout, I was told. Some of these folks I knew or had met. The circle of outdoorsy writers and editors is small, although it now includes a growing number of podcasters and “influencers.”

That afternoon following the meeting, a longtime friend and editorial colleague texted me. He wished to know if I had attended Amy’s meeting. We chatted briefly about the highs and lows of the growing online editorial world and the EXPED product rollout.

Then my friend, who is about a decade younger than I am but who has stopped jokingly referring to me as “gramps” since the birth of his first grandchild more than a year ago, asked if I “still” like to camp.

I do, although probably not as enthusiastically as I did a few decades ago. Reasons vary, with age—grudgingly—being one of them. But there are other reasons. Campgrounds often are crowded, and at some locales, especially in the more popular national and state parks, reservations are often required, especially for a weekend stay. Budgets for these park facilities are tight, sometimes resulting in limited staff and office hours. Facility availability (showers, restrooms, firewood, camp store, etc.) may be closed or subject to limited hours. In the wake of the Trump administration’s recent budget slashing, the shortages this summer could be shocking. Planning ahead is more important than ever.

Still, camping remains popular in the Commonwealth and across the country. Estimates vary, but in 2024, about 57 million Americans participated in camping. Similar numbers are expected this year.

• • •

Paddlers and anglers in Bourbon County have access to a new launch ramp on Hinkston Creek near Millersburg.

The single-lane, concrete ramp and gravel parking area is located off East 2nd Street. This is the only public access to Hinkston Creek within Bourbon and adjacent Nicholas County. There is no fee to use the ramp.

To get there, take U.S. 68 north from Paris for about 6.5 miles and turn right onto Millersburg Road. Go about 1 mile and turn right onto East 2nd Street, then go about two blocks to the ramp. More information is available at fw.ky.gov/fisheries/accesssitedetail.aspx?asid=1277.

June is National Camping Month, although many campgrounds see visitor numbers peak in July. If you’re planning a camping trip—and I hope you are—plan ahead. Here are some useful online resources:

The Dyrt

thedyrt.com

Good information source for public and private campgrounds and general camp area information, including site location/elevation, cell service availability, whether pets are allowed and other area amenities. “Basically, anything you would need to know about a camping trip right there on their phone,” company spokesman Mike Wollschlager said via email. The Dyrt offers an app for iOS and Android. The Dyrt is offered in free and PRO version. The PRO is $36 (billed annually) but includes a free 7-day trial.

HipCamp

hipcamp.com

Like other camp search sites, HipCamp allows users to fine tune their searches via several categories. It stresses ease of operation. IOS and Android apps are available. “For first-time users, it’s as simple as downloading the app [or visiting the site], entering a destination and filtering based on what they’re looking for—tent camping, family-friendly sites, pet-friendly policies, amenities like toilets or fire pits and more,” HipCamp spokesman James Warner Smith said via email. “Along with the best-known campgrounds in the state, we also feature unique private land sites you won’t find anywhere else.”

Kentucky Department of Parks

parks.ky.gov

Kentucky’s state parks offer excellent camping with clean and well-kept facilities. Some areas were impacted by flooding. Details are available online.

National Park Service

nps.gov

This is an excellent site, easy to navigate and regularly updated. iOS and Android apps are available.

Daniel Boone National Forest, fs.usda.gov/r08/danielboone: This sprawling forest is scattered across 21 Eastern Kentucky counties and features various camping opportunities, including horse campgrounds, boat-in campgrounds and group campgrounds. Download the U.S. Forest Service app, which includes the DBNF.

Land Between the Lakes

National Recreation Area

landbetweenthelakes.us

This popular area separates Lake Barkley and Kentucky Lake. It features four developed campgrounds, including a horse camp (Wranglers Campground). Backcountry and primitive camping also are available.

Pitchup

pitchup.com

International camping footprint with “top destinations” listed for the United States, England, Scotland, Spain, The Netherlands, Wales, France and Italy. No specific Kentucky listings.

Readers may contact Gary Garth at editor@kentuckymonthly.com