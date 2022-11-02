Repurposing

My wife and I are nearing the four-decade marriage mark, and, probably like some of you, our home has become a gathering place for an eclectic assortment of furnishings, several of which arrived by way of deceased relatives and friends. A frayed cane rocking chair. A chipped and cracked century-old cedar chest. Aunt Katy’s bookcase. A rough-hewn cabinet hammered together by a favorite uncle, that, at some point, was converted into a sparse bookshelf. Most remain practical, useful items. A few are beyond day-to-day use. A couple are heirloom quality. Several are yard-sale worthy.

One such passed-around piece currently in our possession is a Sellers kitchen cabinet, the style of which I only recently learned is generally referred to as a “Hoosier cabinet.” Apparently, 100 years ago, they were wildly popular. It remains usable, but it is far from pristine. I am certain of its manufacturer only because the metal nameplate survived years of use, abuse and neglect, while also having endured numerous moves. It hasn’t been in a kitchen since the Nixon administration, having served various purposes since—from being stuffed with children’s grade-school art projects to, most recently, residing in my wife’s home office as storage for reams of wool, roving, baskets, boxes, needles, cables, scissors, stitch markers, a lazy kate, spools, bobbins, a knitty knotty and other assorted spinning and knitting goodies.

It recently has found a new, and likely permanent, home.

“What do you think we should do with the cabinet?” my wife asked after an office upgrade, including new shelving that provides ample space for the spinning and knitting tools, toys and supplies.

“I think I have a use for it.”

“Where?”

“In my office.”

“Your office?!”

The response was understandable. Most days my “office” resembles a used tackle shop liberally strewn with rods, reels, line, lures, flies, fly-tying makings, waders, boots, boxes, more reels, more line … It’s an ugly image that is multiplied during hunting season.

“What are you going to put in it?”

A bit of online research revealed that Sellers was an Elwood, Indiana-based company and launched what became known as a Hoosier-style kitchen cabinet in 1898. The idea was simple: a multi-tool for the busy cook. A kitchen workstation to serve multiple needs (workspace/counter, storage, flour sifter, shelving and more, depending on the style and size of the cabinet). They were an immediate hit. Millions were sold.

I’ve no idea how one that now resides in my office came into my mother’s possession. I assumed it belonged to her mother.

I moved the cabinet to my office, stationed it against a brick wall, and loaded it up.

“It looks good in here,” my wife said, inspecting the nearly century-old cabinet that looks every day of its age. “What’d you put in it?”

I opened the doors to reveal a ridiculous amount of neatly stacked fly-fishing gear. I pointed to a bottom shelf. “I put the camp cooking stuff down here,” I said a bit too proudly. “Just like in the kitchen!”

• • •

For many Kentucky hunters, November means deer season. Archery whitetail season has been open since Sept. 3, and crossbow season since Sept. 17, but the modern gun hunt, which is when most deer hunters are in the woods and most deer are tagged, runs Nov. 12-27 in all zones. Bag limits and zone details are at fw.ky.gov.

While deer hunters will be out in force, November also affords waterfowl hunters their first shot of the season. New this year: Young hunters and military will get the first shot.

For the 2022-2023 season, the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is offering two one-day youth/military waterfowl hunts. Dates are Nov. 19 and Feb. 11 for youth hunters and Nov. 20 and Feb. 12 for military. The youth and military hunts will be statewide. Regular-season state and federal license requirements and bag limits will apply.

Young hunters, according to the state game agency, must be “under the age of 16” on the day of the hunt. The two-day military hunts are open for “military on active duty and honorably discharged veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces only. Per federal rule, National Guard members and reservists are only eligible if they are on active duty.”

Kentucky’s duck, coot and merganser regular season opens Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24) through Nov. 27. Duck/coot/merganser season re-opens Dec. 7 and runs through

Jan. 31.

Canada goose, white-fronted goose, snow goose and brant season opens Thanksgiving Day and will run through Feb. 15.

The Thanksgiving weekend waterfowl opener is popular but not always productive. Duck and goose hunting is largely weather driven, and birds are sometimes scarce during the four-day opener.

State game officials conduct waterfowl counts throughout the season. These surveys provide a pretty good snapshot of duck and goose population across the state. Counts typically begin in mid- to late November but are weather dependent. When available, the Waterfowl Reports and Surveys will be posted at https://fw.ky.gov/Hunt/Pages/Waterfowl-Reports-and-Surveys.aspx.

For other information, including bag limits, license requirements and a list of public waterfowl hunting spots, go to fw.ky.gov or contact the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources at 1.800.858.1549.

