A couple of months ago, the Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers brought its annual conference to Kentucky Lake and Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park.

By all accounts, between the fishing, the food, the bourbon, and the camaraderie, the Kentucky hosts wowed their visitors, which included an eclectic mix of writers, broadcasters, podcasters, bloggers, social influencers, industry and public relations folks, and a few attendees who eluded specific editorial categorization. These gatherings are as much social events as business dealings, but part of the structured side of the nearly weeklong conference featured a raft of seminars. I attended a couple, including one with the slightly unnerving title: “AI Tools for Outdoor Writers & Editors.”

“AI” is shorthand for artificial intelligence.

As with most technical advancements, I am behind the AI learning curve, although I have no excuse, as AI technology and I arrived around the same time. According to Forbes, the term “artificial intelligence” was coined Aug. 31, 1955, as part of a proposal for an artificial intelligence workshop. (The workshop was held the following year.)

Nearly seven decades later, IBM now defines artificial intelligence as “technology that enables computers and machines to simulate human learning, comprehension, problem solving, decision making, creativity and autonomy.”

Most of us use AI multiple times daily. Siri. Google. Alexa. Facial recognition. Mapping. It’s a long list. It is also a technology that will continue to change how we live, work and interact.

About 25 people filed into the AGLOW AI seminar. A friendly, sociable bunch, most, including the moderator and me, were on the backside of their working lives. For a few, artificial intelligence remained the stuff of science fiction.

Handouts were issued that listed several commonly used AI chat boxes (ChatGPT, Gemini and Microsoft Copilot, among others) followed by something of a disclaimer for the writers in the room: “Great writing remains a uniquely human craft, but these AI tools can help complement your abilities, boost your creativity and streamline your efficiency.”

The meeting was generally informative but underscored by the opinion that, editorially, AI can be used for assistance with story development and editing but not composing. The crowd was polite, attentive and opinionated.

Curious to learn how the technology would respond, I powered up my laptop, opened a chat box, and entered a simple inquiry: “Late fall backpacking in Kentucky.” In four seconds, I received the following (punctuation, capitalization and bold typeface added by AI software):

Late fall backpacking in Kentucky offers a unique and captivating experience. As the leaves change to vibrant reds, oranges, and yellows, the state’s diverse landscapes—ranging from rolling hills to rugged mountains—transform into a picturesque setting. Here’s what you need to know for an unforgettable trip.

Best Trails for Late Fall Backpacking

1. Red River Gorge: Part of the Daniel Boone National Forest, this area features stunning rock formations, deep gorges, and numerous trails. The Sheltowee Trace Trail runs through the gorge and offers various sections for backpackers. Be sure to check out the breathtaking views from cliffs like Sky Bridge and Princess Arch.

2. Cumberland Gap National Historical Park: With its rich history and scenic beauty, Cumberland Gap offers several trails, including the Cumberland Gap Trail and the Hensley Settlement Trail. The fall foliage is spectacular, and you can also explore historical sites along the way.

3. Pine Mountain Trail: This 120-mile trail features stunning views and diverse ecosystems. The trail provides access to various overlooks, where you can enjoy panoramic views of the changing foliage. Look for sections that lead to Chained Rock or Pine Mountain State Resort Park.

What to Expect

Weather: Late fall can bring unpredictable weather. Temperatures can range from chilly in the mornings to milder in the afternoons. Be prepared for rain and potential early snow, especially in higher elevations.

Campsites: Many trails have designated campsites, but some may be closed or require permits. Check the regulations and plan your stops ahead of time. Consider bringing a lightweight tent or hammock for your setup.

Packing Tips

1. Layering: Dress in layers to adapt to changing temperatures. A moisture-wicking base layer, insulating mid-layer, and waterproof outer layer are essential.

2. Sleep System: A good sleeping bag rated for cooler temperatures, combined with an insulated sleeping pad, will keep you warm during chilly nights.

3. Cooking Gear: Pack a lightweight stove and easy-to-cook meals. Warm food is a great comfort on cold nights.

4. Navigation Tools: Carry a map and compass or GPS device, as trail markings can be less visible in the fall due to leaf cover.

5. Safety Gear: Bring a first-aid kit, headlamp, and multi-tool. Also, consider carrying a portable charger for your devices.

Enjoying the Experience

Wildlife Watching: Late fall is a great time to spot wildlife preparing for winter. Look for deer, wild turkeys, and various bird species.

Photography: Don’t forget your camera! The vibrant fall colors make for stunning photographs, especially during sunrise and sunset.

Leave No Trace: As always, practice Leave No Trace principles to preserve the natural beauty for future visitors.

Conclusion

Late fall backpacking in Kentucky is a rewarding adventure, combining stunning scenery, solitude and the tranquility of nature. With careful planning and preparation, you can enjoy.

• • •

While vague, noncommittal and of little practical use, none of this is untrue or inaccurate.

Artificial intelligence will continue to evolve. It is a useful and powerful tool. We also live in a world sometimes clogged and littered with misinformation. As a reader, you should know where your news, sports, recreation and political information comes from. You deserve no less. Demand and accept no less.

