Holiday Happenings

Looking for a show to put you in the holiday spirit? We’ve rounded up a bunch of concerts, performances, plays and musicals happening in November and December in all parts of the Bluegrass State! All you need to do is dig out your Christmas sweater and order your tickets!

Bunbury Theatre in Louisville

The Gift of the Magi and The Last Leaf

November 15-17

November 20-24

November 27, 29-30

bunburytheatre.org

502.585.5306

Ragged Edge Community Theatre in Harrodsburg

Elf the Musical, Jr.

November 15-17

November 22-24

A Christmas Story

December 7-8

raggededgetheatre.org

859.734.2389

Lexington Opera House

A Christmas Story

November 21-24

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

December 8

The Nutcracker, Presented by Lexington Ballet

December 13-22

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

December 29

centralbankcenter.com

859.233.4567

Boyle County Performing Arts Center in Danville

The Dallas Brass Presents A Merry Christmas with Brass

December 12

thebcpac.com

859.439.5143

Market House Theatre in Paducah

A Christmas Story

December 5-22

markethousetheatre.org

270.444.6828

Barn Lot Theater in Edmonton

The Silver Belles

December 5-8

December 12-15

270.432.2276

barnlottheater.org

The Footlighters in Newport

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

December 5-22

859.652.3849

footlighters.org

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro

Rhonda Vincent Christmas Show

December 5

270.926.7891

bluegrasshall.org

Singletary Center for the Arts in Lexington

COLLAGE: A Holiday Spectacular 2024

December 7-8

859.257.4929

finearts.uky.edu

Alhambra Theatre in Hopkinsville

The Nutcracker

December 6-8

A Christmas Carol: The Musical

Dec 12-15

Sons of Serendip: Christmas Beyond the Lights

December 19

pennyroyalarts.org

270.887.4295

Shelby County Community Theatre in Shelbyville

Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol Musical

December 5-8

December 12-15

shelbytheatre.org

502.633.0222

Louisville Palace

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

December 1

A Nostalgic Night w/ Macaulay Culkin plus a screening of "Home Alone"

December 3

NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet

December 10

louisvillepalace.com

502.289.6653

Grand Theatre in Frankfort

Blue Grass Theatre Guild Presents A Good Old-Fashioned Big Family Christmas

December 5-8

Preservation Hall Jazz Band Presents A Creole Christmas

December 10

thegrandky.com

502.352.7469

Riverpark Center in Owensboro

The Nutcracker

December 7-8

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage

December 9

Owensboro Symphony: Home for the Holidays

December 14

riverparkcenter.org

270-687-2770

Renfro Valley Entertainment Center in Mount Vernon

Darryl Worley: Christmas Songs and Hits

December 7

Gatlin Brothers Country & Christmas Show

December 14

Christmas with Jimmy Fortune

December 15

renfrovalley.com

606-256-0101

Paramount Arts Center

Huntington Symphony Orchestra Presents Magical Tales of Christmas: The Nutcracker and More

December 6

paramountartscenter.com

606.324.0007

Rupp Arena

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

December 8

centralbankcenter.com/rupp-arena

859.233.4567

Carson Center for the Performing Arts

Christmas with C.S. Lewis

December 15

270.450.4444

thecarsoncenter.org

EKU Center for the Arts

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder Christmas

December 10

ekucenter.com

859.622.7469

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville

Pentatonix: Hallelujah! It's a Christmas Tour

December 10

502.690.9000

kfcyumcenter.com

Spotlight Playhouse in Berea

An Old Time Christmas Radio Show Presented by The Bluegrass Players

November 30-December 1

A Christmas Carol: A Dinner Show Experience

December 19-22

thespotlightplayhouse.com

859.756.0011

Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg

The Nutcracker

December 4 – 6

Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry Christmas

December 14-15

December 20-22

macarts.com

606.886.2623

Village Players of Fort Thomas

Holidazed 2

December 6-15

villageplayers.org

859.240.7897

Badgett Playhouse in Grand Rivers

Down Home Country Christmas

December 6, 13, 20

Variety! Christmas Extravaganza

December 7, 12, 14, 21

badgettplayhouse.com

888.362.4223