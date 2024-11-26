Holiday Lights are Shining

Nothing is quite as festive as a display of holiday lights and Kentucky is home to many this season. Both drive-through and walk- through events are lit up in all corners of the Bluegrass State. Here’s a list of some of our favorites. We recommend checking websites for hours, admission, exact dates and any weather-related notifications. And, of course, we hope your holidays are dazzling!

Christmas at Panther Creek Park, Owensboro

November 29 - January 1

Drive along the one-mile loop and enjoy 500,000 lights as you wind through Panther Creek Park.

visitowensboro.com/listing/christmas-at-panther-creek/

Christmas In The Park, Bob Noble Park, Paducah

November 27, 2024 - December 31, 2024

Drive through a beautiful light display that is set to music.

paducahky.gov/events

270.444.8508

Winter Wonderland of Lights Festival, Central Park, Ashland

November 13 - January 1

The park is glowing with 60 holiday displays made up of more than 800,000 lights.

winterwonderlandoflights.org

606.923.1767

Christmas in the Park at Freeman Lake Park, Elizabethtown

This free driving tour includes 100 beautifully lit holiday scenes.

November 22 - January 1

elizabethtownky.org/christmas-in-the-park

270.234.8258

Lights Under Louisville, Louisville Mega Cavern

Experience more than 6.5 million lights, festive lasers, and holiday music on a one-mile drive that is completely underground.

November 10, 2023 - January 1, 2024. lightsunderlouisville.com

877.614.6342

Southern Lights at the Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington

Drive through the Kentucky Horse Park’s three-mile route full of illuminated seasonal displays.

November 24 - December 31

kyhorsepark.com

859.233.4303

Waterfront Botanical Gardens Aglimmer, Louisville

Stroll through festive lights and illuminated displays in the gorgeous gardens, with the Louisville skyline as the backdrop.

November 29 – December 30

Check website for dates.

waterfrontgardens.org/gardens-aglimmer

502.276.5404

Spirited Nights at Buffalo Trace, Frankfort

A new walk-through light experience on the grounds of the famed distillery.

November 30 - December 22

Advanced complimentary reservations required.

buffalotracedistillery.com/events

800.654.8471

Mayfield Festival of Lights

Drive through the Mayfield-Graves Fairground to see a variety of light displays.

November 30 - January 1

visitmayfieldgraves.org

270.705.5888

The Grand Rivers Christmas Celebration

Stroll through more than one million lights and displays in Patti’s 1880s Settlement and downtown Grand Rivers.

November 4 - January 31

pattis1880s.com

270.362.8844

Christmas Lights of Bondville, Salvisa

Drive through this three-acre Christmas wonderland complete with illuminated trees, characters and light displays.

November 30 - December 27.

mercercountyky.com

800.355.9192

Light up the Fair, Boone County Fairgrounds, Burlington

Drive-through, synchronized light show with more than 1.5 million lights that are synced to music on your car radio.

November 15 - December 28

lightupthefair.com

859.568.4046

Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom, Louisville

Guests will enjoy more than one million lights, numerous Christmas trees, and a 175-foot-long snow tubing hill covered in real snow.

November 30 - January 4

kentuckykingdom.com

502.813.8200

Christmas Island Holiday Light Tour, Burnside Island State Resort Park, Burnside

Christmas Island features 48 different light displays throughout Burnside Island State Park.

November 18 - December 31

visitburnside.com

606.561.4113