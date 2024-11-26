Holiday Lights are Shining

Nothing is quite as festive as a display of holiday lights and Kentucky is home to many this season. Both drive-through and walk- through events are lit up in all corners of the Bluegrass State. Here’s a list of some of our favorites. We recommend checking websites for hours, admission, exact dates and any weather-related notifications. And, of course, we hope your holidays are dazzling!
Christmas at Panther Creek Park, Owensboro
November 29 - January 1
Drive along the one-mile loop and enjoy 500,000 lights as you wind through Panther Creek Park.
visitowensboro.com/listing/christmas-at-panther-creek/
Christmas In The Park, Bob Noble Park, Paducah
November 27, 2024 - December 31, 2024
Drive through a beautiful light display that is set to music.
paducahky.gov/events
270.444.8508
Winter Wonderland of Lights Festival, Central Park, Ashland
November 13 - January 1
The park is glowing with 60 holiday displays made up of more than 800,000 lights.
winterwonderlandoflights.org
606.923.1767
Christmas in the Park at Freeman Lake Park, Elizabethtown
This free driving tour includes 100 beautifully lit holiday scenes.
November 22 - January 1
elizabethtownky.org/christmas-in-the-park
270.234.8258
Lights Under Louisville, Louisville Mega Cavern
Experience more than 6.5 million lights, festive lasers, and holiday music on a one-mile drive that is completely underground.
November 10, 2023 - January 1, 2024. lightsunderlouisville.com
877.614.6342
Southern Lights at the Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington
Drive through the Kentucky Horse Park’s three-mile route full of illuminated seasonal displays.
November 24 - December 31
859.233.4303
Waterfront Botanical Gardens Aglimmer, Louisville
Stroll through festive lights and illuminated displays in the gorgeous gardens, with the Louisville skyline as the backdrop.
November 29 – December 30
Check website for dates.
waterfrontgardens.org/gardens-aglimmer
502.276.5404
Spirited Nights at Buffalo Trace, Frankfort
A new walk-through light experience on the grounds of the famed distillery.
November 30 - December 22
Advanced complimentary reservations required.
buffalotracedistillery.com/events
800.654.8471
Mayfield Festival of Lights
Drive through the Mayfield-Graves Fairground to see a variety of light displays.
November 30 - January 1
270.705.5888
The Grand Rivers Christmas Celebration
Stroll through more than one million lights and displays in Patti’s 1880s Settlement and downtown Grand Rivers.
November 4 - January 31
270.362.8844
Christmas Lights of Bondville, Salvisa
Drive through this three-acre Christmas wonderland complete with illuminated trees, characters and light displays.
November 30 - December 27.
800.355.9192
Light up the Fair, Boone County Fairgrounds, Burlington
Drive-through, synchronized light show with more than 1.5 million lights that are synced to music on your car radio.
November 15 - December 28
859.568.4046
Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom, Louisville
Guests will enjoy more than one million lights, numerous Christmas trees, and a 175-foot-long snow tubing hill covered in real snow.
November 30 - January 4
502.813.8200
Christmas Island Holiday Light Tour, Burnside Island State Resort Park, Burnside
Christmas Island features 48 different light displays throughout Burnside Island State Park.
November 18 - December 31
606.561.4113