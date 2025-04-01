Food trucks, live music, children’s activities and even free health screenings will be at this year’s Block Party at Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center in west Louisville. This will be the fourth year for the event, set for Saturday, April 19, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Organizer Latonia Bland said the event gets bigger each year. “Just about everything about the event last year got rave reviews, and I’m talking about every department, not just the amazing food court,” she said. “The entertainment, the MELANnaire Marketplace, the resources, the Kids Zone—everything was wonderful, so it’s been going great.”

Bland said there will be nearly 20 food trucks on hand to satisfy any craving. The MELANnaire Marketplace will feature dozens of vendors highlighting Black entrepreneurs. The Ford Motor Company Music Stage will present musicians, DJs, dancers, visual artists, poets and comedy, and The Kids’ Zone will keep the little ones happy with inflatables and several outdoor activities.

Local nonprofits will also be on hand to help with community needs, including a health and wellness area that will offer free health and hearing screenings.