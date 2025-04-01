Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport Thunder Over Louisville VIP Rooftop Party

The “oohs” and “ahs” return April 12 for Thunder Over Louisville! The Kentucky Derby Festival opening ceremonies extravaganza includes not only spectacular world-class fireworks but also air shows and drone shows. Enjoy the entire day as a VIP at the Thunder VIP Rooftop Party on top of the Waterside Parking Garage in downtown Louisville.

“The Derby Festival’s Thunder VIP Party offers a front seat to the show in the heart of all the action,” said Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival president and CEO. “VIP ticket holders come to Thunder ready to have a memorable day. We cover the rest with spectacular rooftop views, catered meals and all the amenities.”

Tickets are $225 per person and include prime sky views, a buffet dinner featuring Kentucky Proud cuisine, a complimentary bar, appetizers, VIP tent access and private restrooms.

Tickets can be purchased at ThunderOverLouisville.org.