New Concessionaire

Whether it’s at Thunder Over Louisville or Kroger’s Fest-A-Ville, the plethora of culinary options never disappoints. This year, the Kentucky Derby Festival is teaming up with Louisville-based Khalil’s Catering to manage and provide food service to the masses attending these signature events.

“Stepping into the main concessionaire role for the Kentucky Derby Festival is a major milestone, and I’m grateful for the opportunity,” said owner Khalil Batshon. “The Kentucky Derby Festival is known for its iconic events and traditions, and I am proud, honored and ready to serve Kentucky on one of the biggest stages we have.”

The company will work with local culinary talent, food trucks and vendors to provide a diverse menu at Thunder and Fest-A-Ville, while simultaneously supporting locally owned businesses.

“Khalil has built a strong reputation for hospitality and service, and we are excited to welcome Khalil’s Catering as the Festival’s Official Concessionaire,” said KDF president and CEO Matt Gibson. “We look forward to working with his team.”

Batshon has been a Louisville entrepreneur for more than a decade, recently transitioning from operating a brick-and-mortar bar and restaurant to focus exclusively on catering events throughout the region. He also serves as a member of the Louisville Metro Council, representing District 25.

“I love Louisville, and I love helping people,” he said. “This partnership allows us to bring great food, strong service and Kentucky pride to every festival guest experience.”