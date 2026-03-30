× Expand Marvin Young 2024

The Kentucky Derby Festival is, of course, known for its atmosphere of fun, food and festivities, but its road races, with varying distances, have drawn thousands of runners from around the country for more than five decades.

“Race Weekend offers something for everyone, whether you’re training for a full marathon, tackling your first half, or just looking to enjoy a fun 5K experience,” said Chris Martini, Kentucky Derby Festival’s race director.

The Festival’s Race Weekend kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 24, with the second annual Derby Festival 5K Presented by First Urology. The looped course starts at Harbor Lawn in Waterfront Park, crosses the Big 4 Bridge, and heads back to the park, giving participants iconic views of the Louisville and Southern Indiana skylines. “[The 5K] will offer a unique experience for Race Weekend with an evening run over the Ohio River just before sunset,” Martini said. “Fans and families at all fitness levels can participate.”

Martini said the 5K can be a nice warmup for the more-ambitious distances of the Humana miniMarathon and Marathon the next morning.

This will be the 53rd running of the beloved miniMarathon, which takes participants by the city’s well-known downtown landmarks Churchill Downs and the Olmsted Park System.

The Marathon marks its 25th running this year. The longer route takes runners through the city’s South End along Southern Parkway and through Iroquois Park.

“If you’ve ever wanted to run our Marathon, 2026 is the year to do it,” Martini said. “It’s one of the flattest Boston [Marathon]-qualifying courses in the Midwest.”

More information on all three races and Kentucky Derby Festival Race Weekend can be found at DerbyFestivalMarathon.com.