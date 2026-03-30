Ringling Brothers at Fest-A-Ville

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s “Greatest Show on Earth” hasn’t been in Louisville since 2015, but all that changes this May with a three-day production at the KFC Yum! Center.

Kroger’s Fest-A-Ville will feature a multi-day “sneak peek” of the high-energy, music-driven experience.

“We’re bringing bite-sized bursts of the same world-class talent you’ll see in the full show this May, including acrobatics, skill, comedy and interactive moments that pull the crowd right into the experience,” said host and singer Juanita Olivo. “It’s fast, fun and designed to stop people in their tracks.”

It’s also not the same production it was 11 years ago.

“The new Ringling is all about creating a celebratory atmosphere, so expect big music, big visuals and that contagious party vibe that turns spectators into participants,” Olivo said. “Fest-A-Ville is a celebration of community, and that aligns perfectly with what Ringling is all about today—bringing people together for a shared live experience. So, if you see us, don’t just watch … get ready to join the fun.”

The “Greatest Show on Earth” preview is set for April 23-25 at Fest-A-Ville. The full circus will be at the Yum! Center May 15-17.