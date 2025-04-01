× Expand Marvin Young PHOTOGRAPHER

Those who attend the Taste of Derby Festival each year leave satiated with some of the best food and drink Louisville and surrounding areas have to offer. What’s even better is that proceeds from the event provide thousands of free meals to those in need.

This year’s event at Slugger Field in downtown Louisville is April 15 and will feature culinary delights from more than 75 of Kentuckiana’s finest food and drink vendors. The $100 ticket cost goes to Dare to Care, which provides food support to more than 300 nonprofits.

“It’s a ripple impact … and all people have to do is come out and enjoy a fun night of eating lots of food and finding some new restaurants that they want to scout out later,” said Andrea Shepherd, Dare to Care’s senior director of philanthropic partnerships. “For every dollar we raise, that’s two meals that we can provide in the community. We’re seeing food insecurity increase in this community, so it’s potentially as important— if not more important—than ever to really support our neighbors.”

Shepherd said they hope to raise at least $185,000 this year. To purchase tickets and get more information, go to daretocare.org/taste-of-derby-festival.