The Children’s Tea with the Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses

Every year, The Fillies Inc.—a philanthropic volunteer group—hosts a Derby Ball fit for royalty. Since 2008, The Fillies also have offered children from across Kentuckiana the chance to hobnob with Derby royalty as part of the Children’s Tea with Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses.

“In Louisville and the surrounding area of Kentucky, spring is such a fun event for adults, with all the Derby festivities and so many different events kids can enjoy,” said Linda Fulton, chairperson of the event. “But this tea is catered specifically to kids, for kids to get out and have a little bit of Derby fun, a little spring fun and dress up.”

This year’s event, Spring Eggstravaganza, will give children ages 3-8 the opportunity to stroll down a red carpet and enjoy a buffet lunch. (Of course, chicken fingers, mac and cheese, and cupcakes are on the menu.) Other kid-friendly activities include face painting, a scavenger hunt, balloon artists, stilt walkers and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

The highlight of the April 19 event will be meeting the Kentucky Derby Festival Queen and her court of festival princesses.

“They’re all there, and they’re in their gowns, so [the children will] have an opportunity to have pictures taken, and the children also get to have a picture to take home with them that day,” Fulton said.

Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased at acwfillies.wildapricot.org.