× Expand Marvin Young 2023

Running 26.2 miles—or even 13.1 miles—may not be your cup of tea. But 3.1 miles? Now that’s doable. Fortunately, the inaugural Kentucky Derby Festival 5K, Presented by First Urology fits the bill for participants ages 10 and up.

“The Kentucky Derby Festival 5K will offer a unique experience race weekend with an evening run over the Ohio River just before sunset,” said Chris Martini, Kentucky Derby Festival race director. “Festival fans and families at all fitness levels can participate. It’s also an opportunity for runners to get a warm-up in ahead of their half or full [marathon] the next day.”

Those competing in the 5K and the GE Appliances miniMarathon or Marathon will receive a unique Challenge Medal.

The 5K is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, April 25. It starts and finishes at Harbor Lawn in Waterfront Park. The course also features a scenic lap on

the Big Four Bridge.

To register, visit DerbyFestivalMarathon.com.