After flood waters led to the cancellation of 2025’s Thunder Over Louisville, the nation’s largest annual fireworks display and accompanying air show are back, and Kentucky Derby Festival officials say they will be better than ever. With a nod to America’s 250th anniversary, this year’s theme is “Thunder in the U.S.A.”

KDF president and CEO Matt Gibson said Thunder is one of the Commonwealth’s most-anticipated spring traditions. “When Thunder returns on April 18, it will do more than kick off the Derby Festival Season; it will bring our community together in a way only Thunder can,” Gibson said.

Beginning at 3 p.m., an air show featuring military and civilian aircraft will entertain the crowds. KDF officials said multiple flybys will include F-15, F-16 and F/A-18s from the United States Marine Corps, the V-22 Osprey, and the new frontline fighter, the F-35C. There will also be parachute demonstrations, large aircraft flybys and aerobatics shows.

The Drone & Night Show begins at 9 p.m., with the fireworks and music blasting off at 9:30 p.m.

“We have always designed Thunder to be a 30-minute finale starting with the very first spark in the sky … and just when you think it can’t get any bigger, we add a finale on top of the finale,” said Thunder Over Louisville producer Wayne Hettinger.

He compares the music soundtrack to a roller-coaster ride.

“Music selections are edited and blended together to give the effect of climbing to the top, freefalling and gaining speed, with lots of twists and turns,” Hettinger said. “Setting the pace to launch the tonnage of fireworks in 30 minutes is critical to Thunder’s legacy.”