Kentucky Festivals, Concerts + Summer Fun

There’s no reason to stay home this summer, with festivals and concerts in all corners of the Commonwealth. Music lovers have so many options—whether you want to bring your own lawn chair and listen to local musicians at a city park or catch a national act at a major venue, we’ve got you covered.

CITY MUSIC SERIES

Free concerts across the state

Edgewood Summer Music Series, Tuesdays in June and July, President’s Park, Edgewood, edgewoodky.gov

Friday After 5, Fridays in May, June and July, Smothers Park, Owensboro, fridayafter5.com

Thursday Night Live, Thursdays, May-October, Fifth Third Bank Pavilion at Tandy Centennial Park, Lexington, downtownlex.com

Liberty Summer Music Series, Second Friday, May 8-Sept. 11, City Green Stage, Liberty, explorelibertyky.com

Downtown Frankfort Summer Concert Series, Every other Friday, May 29-Aug. 7, Downtown Frankfort, downtownfrankfort.com

Summer Nights in Suburbia, Fridays, May 9-Sept. 18, Moondance Amphitheater, Lexington, lexingtonky.gov

Grand Rivers Street Dance, Second Saturday of each month, May-September, Downtown Grand Rivers, grandrivers.org

Big Band & Jazz, multiple dates + locations, lexingtonky.gov

Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Presents 2026 Summer Nights Concert Series, Fridays, June 19-Aug. 14, Simpson County Courthouse Lawn, Franklin, franklinsimpsonrenaissance.com

Southland Jamboree, Thursdays, May 28-Sept. 3, Moondance Amphitheater, Lexington, lexingtonky.gov

East End Evenings, Second and Fourth Friday, July 17-Aug. 28 , Charles Young Park, Lexington, lexingtonky.gov

Music by the Water, June 20, July 18, Aug. 18 + Sept. 26, Norton Commons Amphitheatre, Louisville, nortoncommons.com

From the Front Porch, Last Saturday of the month, June 27-Sept. 26, Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden, Lexington, lexingtonky.gov

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday, Fourth Wednesday, April 22-Sept. 23, Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park, Louisville, ourwaterfront.org

CONCERTS + MUSIC FESTIVALS

5/16 The Band Feel with Mojo Thunder, The Grove, Glasgow, thegroveglasgow.com

5/23 George Thorogood + The Destroyers: The Baddest Show on Earth Tour + The Marshall Tucker Band, Beaver Dam Amphitheater, beaverdamtourism.com

6/6-7 Railbird, The Red Mile, Lexington, railbirdfest.com

6/10 “Weird Al” Yankovic: Bigger & Weirder 2026 Tour, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, appalachianwirelessarena.com

6/20 Trace Adkins with Rye Davis: 30th Anniversary Tour, Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon, renfrovalley.com

6/24-27 ROMP Bluegrass Festival, Yellow Creek Park, Owensboro, rompfest.com

6/27-28, 7/11, 7/18 Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry, Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, macarts.com

7/16 Jason Isbell, EKU Center for the Arts, Richmond, ekucenter.com

7/17-18 Master Musicians Festival, Somerset Community College, Somerset, mastermusiciansfestival.org

8/1 Shenandoah, The Amp at Log Still Distillery, Gethsemane, logstilldistillery.com

8/4 The Black Keys: Peaches ’n Kream Tour, MegaCorp Pavilion, Newport, promowestlive.com

8/6 Marty Stuart & Molly Tuttle: Cosmic Twang Guitars on Fire, SKyPAC, Bowling Green, theskypac.com

8/13 The String Cheese Incident: Just Keep Spinning Tour, Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville, iroquoisamphitheater.com

FESTIVALS

Honoring everything from corn to goetta to daylilies...