Kentucky Monthly Visits Ireland!

In celebration of Kentucky Monthly's 20th anniversary, we're planning a trip to Ireland and invite you to join us!

October 10-16

Tour Itinerary

Wednesday, October 10 – DEPART THE UNITED STATES Depart your hometown and take an overnight flight to Dublin.

Thursday, October 11 – DUBLIN ARRIVAL Your CIE Tours driver/guide will welcome you to Ireland and escort you and your luggage to the coach. Next, set off with a local guide, who will show you around Dublin. The city has been molded through the centuries with many architectural styles, reflecting the economic, political and artistic influences. Stop to tour Guinness Storehouse to see exhibits on how this world-famous stout was first created and why it is so popular today. Finish your visit in the rooftop bar, where you can sample a draft of Guinness. Drive a short distance to your hotel and check in. Once you're settled in, join your fellow travelers for dinner in the hotel restaurant. DINNER & OVERNIGHT: CAMDEN COURT HOTEL, DUBLIN

Friday, October 12 – HOP ON HOP OFF DUBLIN Spend the morning and afternoon at leisure in Dublin. Use your Hop on Hop Off pass to visit a number of places so you can get better acquainted with the city. There are plenty of museum, shops and pubs you may like to visit. In the evening, there will be a tour and tasting at Pearse Lyons Distillery. Also included with your distillery visit is an independently arranged dinner reception. OVERNIGHT: CAMDEN COURT HOTEL, DUBLIN

Saturday, October 13 – IRISH NATIONAL STUD & JAPANESE GARDENS After breakfast, drive into Kildare, where you may like to visit the Irish National Stud. While here, you can learn about the history of horse breeding in Ireland and view some of the magnificent horses. Then, you can take a walk around the Japanese Gardens or the charming St. Fiachra's Garden. Afterward, journey to Killarney, where you will check in for dinner and your overnight stay. DINNER & OVERNIGHT: MUCKROSS PARK HOTEL, KILLARNEY -OR- CAHERNANE HOUSE HOTEL, KILLARNEY

Sunday, October 14 – JAUNTING CAR RIDE This morning, take a horse-drawn jaunting car ride through the grounds of the Killarney National Park. Stop to visit Muckross House, an elegant 19th century mansion set beside the tranquil Muckross Lake. A guided tour will fill you in on some local history and the family ties to the United States. Enjoy the elegant rooms and rich furnishings before strolling through the gardens. Journey along and stop for a visit to the Kissane Sheep Farm, a traditional working sheep farm run by John and Anne Kissane. Learn about sheep farming practices and see how the farmer herds his flocks. Also enjoy coffee or tea with homemade scones. Return to Killarney, where you can sightsee, shop and dine on your own. OVERNIGHT: MUCKROSS PARK HOTEL, KILLARNEY -OR- CAHERNANE HOUSE HOTEL, KILLARNEY

Monday, October 15 – CLIFFS OF MOHER Today, stop in the village of Adare, famous for its attractive main street of thatched houses and colorful gardens. Stroll through the village and take some photos. Continue your drive and take a short ferry ride across the River Shannon Estuary. Drive along the coast of County Clare and stop to visit the Cliffs of Moher, one of Ireland's most beloved natural landmarks. See magical vistas overlooking the shimmering Atlantic Ocean along with Ireland's Western coastline. Journey along into Ennis, check into your hotel and relax before enjoying an authentic Irish dinner at the hotel restaurant with your group. DINNER & OVERNIGHT: OLD GROUND HOTEL, ENNIS

Tuesday, October 16 – RETURN TO THE UNITED STATES Transfer to Shannon Airport in good time to check in for your flight. You may do some last-minute shopping at the duty-free stores before boarding your aircraft and flying across the Atlantic Ocean back to the United States.

For more information and/or to book, contact Total Travel Service, (270) 821-1692, email totalt@bellsouth.net or Kentucky Monthly, 1-888-329-0053, steve@kentuckymonthly.com.