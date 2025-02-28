Luxurious Lodging

× 1 of 9 Expand × 2 of 9 Expand × 3 of 9 Expand × 4 of 9 Expand × 5 of 9 Expand × 6 of 9 Expand × 7 of 9 Expand × 8 of 9 Expand × 9 of 9 Expand Prev Next

Showcasing local culture and heritage, Kentucky’s boutique hotels offer travelers a unique experience that can’t be had at any chain. Kentucky Monthly has selected six boutique hotels across the Commonwealth that exemplify the essence of the Bluegrass State’s diverse hospitality scene. From the artsy 1857 Hotel in Paducah to the bourbon-imbued Woodford Hotel in Versailles, read on to discover Kentucky’s unique boutique hotels.

The Woodford Hotel

Verailles || woodfordhotelky.com

Looking for a place to rest your head in between bourbon tastings? Look no further than The Woodford Hotel in downtown Versailles. With names such as Pappy and Wild Turkey, each of the eight bourbon-themed suites showcases curated art, antiques and vintage memorabilia.

Built in 1881, the hotel is conveniently located on Main Street within walking distance of coffee shops, bars, restaurants and shopping. Historic Keeneland Race Course is a 15-minute drive away, while 10 distilleries all lie within 20 minutes of the hotel. Bourbon Trail visitors can sip their way through some of the world’s most renowned distilleries, such as Buffalo Trace, Four Roses, Wild Turkey and Woodford Reserve.

The Woodford combines small-town warmth with modern amenities, making it an ideal retreat for travelers looking to explore the area’s rich heritage—from unbridled spirits to equine culture.

The Bellwether Hotel

Louisville || thebellwetherhotel.com

Located in Louisville’s Highlands neighborhood, the historical building has eclectic interiors that reflect the city’s artistic energy. Each room is uniquely designed—from the four-bedroom, two-bath apartment, Highland Station, to the Deco Suites decked out in Art Deco design.

Guests are given a code upon booking that gives them access to The Bellwether and their room—no room key or check-in needed.

Each suite features a snack bar complete with locally made snacks and treats as well as freshly ground Heine Brothers Coffee to give guests a sample of local Louisville flavor. Plus, The Bellwether is on Bardstown Road, aka “Restaurant Row,” so neighborhood hotspots—including a variety of restaurants, bars and live entertainment venues—can be found nearby. Spend the day exploring the museums, galleries and locally owned boutiques that dot Bardstown Road, and visit nearby Cherokee Park. Just five miles from Churchill Downs, this hotel is a great choice for an overnight stay after attending the races.

The Delegate Hotel

Frankfort || delegatehotel.com

Situated in the heart of Kentucky’s capital, The Delegate Hotel delivers big-city class with a side of Southern hospitality. Close to the Capitol building and the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, The Delegate hosts more bourbon fans than politicians. Built as a warehouse in 1879, the three-floor brick building features tall ceilings and windows. It has been carefully renovated, leaving gorgeous exposed-brick walls and ceiling beams for an industrial look. Frankfort memorabilia decorate the hallways.

The Delegate’s 48 guest rooms include a king suite with a full-size fridge and large bathroom, a double queen and roomy lofts that are great for an extended stay. The well-lit rooms come with a sound machine and the largest TV you’ve ever seen in a hotel room. Downtown shopping is conveniently located a few blocks away, as are several restaurants, bakeries and pubs. Stroll down to the Kentucky River for a picturesque view.

The Delegate guests don’t have to go far for dinner. At Cypress & Oak Restaurant, enjoy a filet from the hotel’s high-end steakhouse, or go for the burgoo for a taste of local flavor. Wash it down with a Kentucky bourbon from the extensive drink list or a refreshing seasonal soda.

This hotel joins Bardstown Motor Lodge and The Myriad Hotel in Louisville as part of the Common Bond Hotel Collection. Another part of this luxury hotel brand, The Ashbrook Hotel, is housed in a historic mansion down the street from The Delegate in Frankfort. Once home to Buffalo Trace Distillery founder E.H. Taylor, the 14-room refuge is affectionately known as “The Queen on the Corner” and features a restaurant and courtyard.

× Expand Robyn Pizzo

The 1857 Hotel

Paducah || 1857hotel.com

Nestled in downtown Paducah’s historic district, The 1857 Hotel is surrounded by shopping, dining and entertainment. Dating back to its namesake year, the restored antebellum building formerly was a haberdashery and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Exposed brick walls and expansive windows exude an industrial-chic vibe, while rotating displays of local art reflect the UNESCO Creative City’s vibrant artistic scene.

Guests can choose from 14 rooms and three condominiums at the hotel and The 1857 Annex, its sister property. Rooms are pet friendly with one caveat: Dogs and cats are accepted, but pets may not be left unattended in rooms.

The 1857 bar often hosts live music and serves as an event venue. Kentucky Monthly hosted a party there last year to celebrate our 25th anniversary. The hotel’s proximity to the Paducah riverfront puts guests within a stone’s throw of local attractions, including the National Quilt Museum, art galleries and boutique shops. Sip your favorite bourbon at Barrel & Bond by the river, followed by dinner at Chef Sara Bradley’s freight house. Then take in a show at the Carson Center, Market House Theatre or Maiden Alley Cinema.

The Manchester

Lexington || themanchesterky.com

The Manchester is a luxe locale in Lexington’s historic Distillery District. The 125 well-appointed accommodations range from suites to rooms with bunk beds. This exceptional hotel pays homage to the city’s rich bourbon and equine heritage with its restaurant and bars.

Have a finger or two of the state spirit at The Manchester’s bourbon bar before dinner at the Granddam, the hotel’s Bluegrass area-inspired restaurant, which is named after a matriarchal racehorse. Head to the roof for a tropical tiki beverage at Lost Palm, the indoor/outdoor rooftop bar overlooking the city. In addition to cocktails, the South Florida-inspired spot serves share plates such as short rib sliders and gator bites.

Less than 15 minutes from Keeneland Race Course, The Manchester offers easy access to local attractions, including nearby distilleries and the vibrant downtown area. It also offers interesting ways to experience the city, from polo lessons to walking food tours that can be booked through the hotel.

Hotel Covington

Covington || hotelcovington.com

Can you say swanky? A former department store, Hotel Covington is now a beautifully elegant hotel. Spacious rooms offer a sense of grandeur with high ceilings and large windows. Need even more space? Upgrade to an apartment-style loft or suite at the hotel’s pet-friendly expansion, North by Hotel Covington.

Faux fur throws and velvet headboards add warmth, richness and texture to guest rooms. Shop the onsite retail store to bring home a Donna Salyers Fabulous-Fur. As a 13-year-old, Salyers worked at Goldsmith’s, a department store where the hotel restaurant now sits. These days she is a luxury faux fur designer and partner in the hotel and restaurant.

Coppin’s Restaurant & Bar serves locally sourced cuisine in sumptuous surroundings. Enjoy a burger piled high with toppings and a cocktail from the extensive drink menu with a beautiful backdrop of black-painted brick or outside in the courtyard. In need of a nightcap or late-night snack? The upscale Knowledge Bar & Social Room has you covered with perfectly crafted cocktails, an extensive wine list and tapas.

Explore the vibrant riverfront neighborhood that bridges the cultural offerings of both Covington and nearby Cincinnati. Admire the stained glass at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption just down the road. Then, cross the bridge to greet everyone’s favorite hippo siblings, Fiona and Fritz, at the Cincinnati Zoo.