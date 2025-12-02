A Joyful Space

Midway, the small town located midway between Lexington and Frankfort, is chock full of eclectic shops and memorable eateries. Railroad tracks carry freight trains directly through the center of Main Street, a scenic route lined primarily with 19th century buildings.

The second floor of one of the historical buildings, just above the Midway Boutique, is the home of Midway Art Studios, a multipurpose space that combines a gallery, working studios for artists, and a venue for workshops and classes.

Marie McLamb opened the studios in March. Nine working artists rent space where they can create their artworks. McLamb explained that at this time, all the artists are women. Some have full-time jobs; for others, creating art is their full-time job.

“Everyone gets along so well, and it is a very supportive and uplifting group,” McLamb said. “I like to refer to it as joyful. Some are just getting into art, and some have been in the business for a while. So, everyone can share things with each other. That is a special part of it.”

• • •

The art gallery is open to shoppers on Fridays and Saturdays. The walls are full of the works of the studio artists, and all the pieces are for sale.

Sierra Morgan of Versailles is one of the working artists with a studio there. Her art, Arreis Artwork, is available at the gallery and at arreisartwork.com. Morgan specializes in ink-and-water painting, genuine 24-carat gold leafing, and watercolors. Her subject matter leans to locally found plant species, birds and horses. She also paints commissioned pet portraits.

Morgan’s space at Midway Art Studios is her first dedicated studio. She enjoys it because it is a great way to sell her works and enables collaboration with other artists.

According to Morgan, each artist has two or three walls to establish their workspace, but one side is open. She said the eclectic, charming wall dividers help maintain the character of the building. The open space enables the artists to share and encourage each other.

“It feels like a community versus a competitive workplace,” Morgan said.

• • •

Participants in the workshops offered at Midway Art Studios can learn something new or just have an enjoyable night out with friends. The classes usually are a one-time event in which folks can learn to make a mosaic, arrange a charcuterie, paint a portrait of their pet, and more.

McLamb said the classes are fun and reasonably priced. She has partnered with Bluegrass Distillers and local chef Ouita Michel, owner and founder of Holly Hill Inn in Midway and its sister restaurants throughout the Bluegrass, on events and workshops. McLamb hopes to add more collaborations in the future.

Two of the popular workshops partner with Midway Bakery, another Holly Hill business. One is making Garden Art Focaccia, where the bakery provides the dough, and the participants create a scene on their focaccia dough using vegetables, olives, herbs and spices. Another workshop is the Bourbon Ball Swirl, which is described as a cinnamon roll without cinnamon, with chocolate in the middle and bourbon in the icing.

“Both the focaccia and the swirl are take-and-bake, so [participants] can bake it in their own oven and fill their home with these smells,” McLamb said. “If you take this to a party, I’ll guarantee you will get invited back.”

The workshops are popular, and McLamb said the variety ensures that there is something for artists of all levels.

“Many people say they are not an artist, but for our workshops, they don’t have to be. Our classes are designed for all skill levels,” said McLamb. “Visit our website at MidwayArtStudios.com to join us for our upcoming workshops and events.”

• • •

McLamb is an artist, but she also is passionate about local businesses and small towns. She is a Kentucky arts and travel blogger (backroadbluegrass.com and Bluegrass Blog on Facebook and Instagram), where she presents best-of lists, including brunch spots, patio dining, hiking trails, dog-friendly places, rooftop cocktails and dining, coffee shops and more. She also features special giveaways on her blog.

For the last five years, McLamb has orchestrated the Bluegrass Creative Market, a quarterly pop-up market at the Lexington Green shopping center. McLamb said the Kentucky-made market has a festival feel with live music, food and drink trucks, free samples and giveaways.

“My goal has always been to try to get Kentuckians to explore their own backyard,” she said. “We need to support these locally owned businesses.”