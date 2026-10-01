A New Seat at the Races

× Expand David Coyle David Coyle/TeamCoyle Keeneland Fall Meet 2025

It’s a crisp fall afternoon at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington. You’re perusing the racing program at a high-top table in the legendary track’s new 1936 Room, when—lo and behold—the jockeys for the next race, decked out in their colorful silks, walk through on their way to the Saddling Paddock.

That’s just one of the experiences now enjoyed at Keeneland’s Paddock Building. The $100 million project officially opened at the track’s spring meet this year. It adds five new dining rooms, sweeping views of various track areas, and opportunities for event planning.

Kara Heissenbuttel, the racetrack’s senior director of community relations, said Keeneland was pleasantly surprised with how well fans and patrons received the new offerings.

“Of course, everyone has always enjoyed coming to Keeneland and the experiences that we offered, and I think it was really fun for them to see different ways that we could host them and create a racing experience for them,” Heissenbuttel said. “Before, when our dining room tickets would go on sale, we would sell out immediately … and we hated to turn away fans. So, we’re really happy that we’re able to add those additional seats and experiences.”

The project is the largest capital construction in track history. Kansas City-based Populous designed the three-level building, staying true to Keeneland’s architectural heritage that dates to its 1935-36 construction. Lexington’s Matthew Carter designed the interiors for each of the dining spaces.

The Lexington/Kentucky Room, Equestrian Room and Phoenix Room are still popular fixtures for Keeneland guests, but Heissenbuttel said they sell out meet after meet. With the new Paddock Building, the track is now able to sell 1,000 more public dining tickets a day.

“While it’s a great problem to have, we really don’t want to turn away fans, and we want to be able to offer the experiences that they’re looking for,” she said. “We’re so fortunate that we have such a great, strong fan base that wants to be here, and the timing was just right [to build the Paddock Building]. Let’s expand and let’s continue to offer these fans the experiences that they’re looking for because Thoroughbred racing is so special here in this community.”

Reservations start at $40 per person and—depending on the day of the week—can go up to $200.

The Paddock Building is available year-round for special events and private parties.

“It’s been really fun for our event team to see different events in the different spaces that we have and see what works best there,” Heissenbuttel said. “From rehearsal dinners to retirement parties and charitable fundraisers, there are so many different events that we were able to host, and each room has a little different feel and identity and lends itself to different types of events.”

The 1936 Room

Named after the first year Keeneland opened for racing, the 1936 Room, located in the north end of the new building, offers guests a deluxe race-day experience with premium bar services and lounge seating. Tickets to the room include exclusive access to the Paddock Lawn and Saddling Paddock and that chance to see the jockeys as they walk through the room to those areas.

“It’s been really fun for our fans to be able to see them and have that up-close-and-personal experience,” Heissenbuttel said. “I think, for the jockeys, it’s really fun because they get to feel the appreciation of the fans. When they’re walking through the room, people might give them a high five or something like that. So, I think it’s been a lot of fun for both. It gives them a little boost going into the next race.”

The Sycamore Room

A huge sycamore tree in the paddock area is a track icon, so it’s not a surprise that one of the new dining rooms would pay homage to the tree. Located on the first floor in the south end of the building, the Sycamore Room provides more traditional sit-down eating, with an à la carte menu of American cuisine.

The Dogwood Room

Keeneland’s beloved dogwood trees that bloom during the spring meet get a nod as the moniker for the Paddock Building’s second-floor dining venue. Guests can enjoy the room’s views overlooking the Saddling Paddock with buffet-style dining.

The Ivy Room

Of course, the ivy that creeps up Keeneland’s limestone structures can’t be forgotten. Like the Dogwood Room, the Ivy Room is located on the second floor with buffet-style dining, but it is typically reserved for private gatherings. However, guests can purchase tickets for select race days during the October fall meet.

The Rooftop

Heissenbuttel said the Rooftop was one of the more popular rooms in the Paddock Building this past spring. The more exclusive third-floor space provides guests with views of Keeneland’s campus, premium dining, patio seating and a high-end bar.

“We had such amazing weather in the spring that everybody wanted to be in that exclusive space,” she said.

× Expand Keeneland Photo Trendsetterwith Kazushi Kimura up wins the Stonestreet Lexington for trainer Ben Colebrook and owner Midway Racing, represented by Jonathan Boulahanis, 2026 Keeneland Race Meet

The Breeders’ Cup Returns to Keeneland

Keeneland will host the Breeders’ Cup World Championships on Oct. 30-31. This will be the track’s fourth time hosting the international, two-day horse-racing extravaganza, having previously presented the event in 2015, 2020 (to a limited audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and 2022.

Fans will get the chance to see Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes winner Golden Tempo, as he is scheduled to run in the Breeders’ Cup Classic (see related story on page 22), while enjoying new amenities at the Lexington track’s new Paddock Building.

Kara Heissenbuttel, Keeneland’s senior director of community relations, said the Paddock Building, which opened during Keeneland’s spring meet, will be a step up for their racing fun.

“It’s been quite an enhancement for this year’s Breeders’ Cup that we are able to offer more high-end experiences to Breeders’ Cup fans,” she said.

For more information and ticket availability, see breederscup.com/tickets or keeneland.com.