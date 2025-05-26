Adventures on the Water

Kentucky has 1,100 navigable miles of free-flowing water, more than any other state except Alaska, and more (lake) shoreline than many coastal states. Whether you are seeking a family-friendly activity or an adrenaline-fueled voyage, here are some of the best boating experiences in the Commonwealth that everyone can enjoy. Grab a paddle or a ticket and get out on the water this summer!

Houseboats

Completed in 1952, the Lake Cumberland dam created one of the largest man-made lakes east of the Mississippi River. The massive body of water is in parts of Clinton, Laurel, Pulaski, Russell and Wayne counties. The lake’s deep water makes it easily navigable for larger vessels, and it has become a mecca for houseboating vacations. That, in turn, attracted renowned houseboat manufacturing companies that have shipped vessels from the area all over the world. Consequently, the region is dubbed the “Houseboat Capital of the World.”

While most of these structures are privately owned, three marinas rent these floating homes. They usually are booked six months to a year in advance, but Michelle Allen with Lake Cumberland Tourism said they are worth the wait.

“Many people have not experienced a true houseboat, and they are awed by its size and the number of people it can hold,” she said. “Tying up in a cove all week by yourself with friends and family is a unique vacation you can’t find in many places in the United States.”

Houseboat rentals on Lake Cumberland can range from modest to luxurious. Many accommodate larger groups such as family reunions, with multiple bedrooms, full kitchens, water slides and rooftop decks. One of the benefits is relaxing into an all-inclusive retreat on the water. Order groceries to be delivered to the boat, cook onboard, and spend quality time together.

Lake Cumberland offers more than 1,200 miles of shoreline, with numerous secluded coves and scenic spots. While driving a boat the size of a house can be intimidating, rentals include an orientation to the craft and assistance driving to a desirable spot to anchor. Houseboats move slowly—at a snail’s pace—so most of the time, people tie up in one place for the duration of their vacations. Visitors often use a houseboat as a launching pad for other water adventures, such as fishing, tubing and skiing.

The lake region welcomes 4 million visitors annually, and most travel in the summer months. Allen recommended the less-crowded months of September and October—prime times to enjoy the beautiful fall foliage, a sense of quietude and discounted prices on houseboat rentals.

Stand Up Paddleboards (SUP)

Sheltowee Trace offers a guided Rainbow Mist SUP trip. Egedi recommends the combo of short hiking shore explorations and the primal, immersive experience of approaching thundering Cumberland Falls on a little board.

Stand Up Paddleboard Kentucky leads popular see-through SUP and kayak tours near the Red River Gorge, complete with underwater LED lights. Other destinations include the Grayson Lake grotto.

Looking for a new adventure? Check out Glow Cave Tours from SUP Kentucky.

River Cruises

Old-fashioned paddlewheel cruises on the Ohio River depart from both Newport and Louisville. A kids’ cruise on the Belle of Louisville has hands-on STEAM educational experiences. Visitors can enjoy live music and a buffet on BB Riverboats’ Sunday Dixieland Jazz Brunch Cruise.

Kentucky River Tours offers unique experiences on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, whether sharing regional history, touring a distillery, or sampling the local spirit.

Canoeing

The state of Kentucky is a beautiful place in which to paddle. Four waterways have the perfect combination of public access, rental opportunities and ample moving water to be popular boating spots for visitors and residents alike.

Elkhorn Creek is the most popular paddling stream in Kentucky, according to Nathan Depenbrock of Canoe Kentucky. It is easy to get to, and the company’s self-guided floats pass leisurely through remote scenery. The creek also is known as a great fishing spot.

The Kentucky River has a growing number of fans, thanks to the dam system that creates 14 lake-like pools. Canoe Kentucky offers a unique self-guided downtown trip in Frankfort, an easy paddle where boaters can pull up to eat at a riverside restaurant. The most popular trip offered is the Bourbon Paddle. This guided canoe voyage passes through a historic lock and dam before stopping for a tour and lunch at Buffalo Trace Distillery.

Green River traverses Mammoth Cave National Park, creating overnight camping opportunities for boaters. Green River Canoeing and Kayaking has partial-day, full-day and overnight canoe trips near Mammoth Cave on the Green and Nolin rivers.

Licking River is host to Thaxton’s Canoe Trails, the oldest family-run canoe outfitter in Kentucky, which is based in Butler in Pendleton County. Supported self-paced trips include a half-day 6 miles, a full-day 12 miles, and an overnight 18 miles, all on a calmly flowing stream.

Another Serene Paddling Option...

The Woodlands Nature Station at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area offers several guided sunset kayaking trips throughout the summer. Search for wildlife, such as osprey and beaver, and listen as the evening chorus envelops Honker Lake.

Reservations are required for this relaxed paddle into secluded bays and coves. Nearby Energy Lake Campground rents canoes and kayaks for personal exploration.

River Rafting

Kentucky has so much running water, yet so little whitewater rafting. Only the Appalachian Mountains in the eastern part of the state have large enough elevation changes to create rapids, but most mountain streams are too shallow for people to traverse. A few locations have the potential for spring runs: Breaks Interstate Park, the Elkhorn Gorge and the Big South Fork. For this rare experience in the summertime, the best option is rafting the Cumberland River.

Sheltowee Trace Adventure Resort offers a guided rafting trip that starts below Cumberland Falls and finishes in Lake Cumberland. The trip is an immersion in scenic wildland, beginning in Cumberland Falls State Resort Park and then winding through the Daniel Boone National Forest.

“There are high rock bluffs on both sides of the remote river, and the only way out is down,” explained Dania Egedi, the owner of family business Sheltowee Trace.

Groups first cruise upstream for an up-close view and physical experience of the falls, then paddle downstream through a series of Class III rapids and relaxing pools. Surfers Rapid is a favorite, as rafts can ride the wave, while Pinball requires hitting a narrow, rock-lined chute. Between the rapids, there are swimming holes to enjoy. Because of the river’s natural flow, the trip is different every day.

Egedi’s team can accommodate a wide variety of people. They welcome kids as young as 6 and have made arrangements for a client with paralysis to be part of the fun. Folks need only to be able to orient themselves downstream if they fall out of the boat. (A personal flotation device keeps them afloat.) Guides can adjust the experience based on the adventurousness of their rafters. “We can’t change the river, but we can change how hard we play,” said Egedi.

For those who want to test their mettle, inflatable individual Duckies up the adventure level. The Cumberland Star riverboat picks up rafters at the end of the river. The trip concludes with lunch onboard and a peaceful 5-mile cruise to the takeout point.

