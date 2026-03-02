Kid Approved Campgrounds

Picture this: The family wakes up to a warm, sunny day. After breakfast, the parents watch the kiddos swim, play and generally wear themselves out. The fun-filled day ends with either catching an outdoor movie or roasting marshmallows by a campfire near the family’s cabin, RV or tent.

Now that it’s March, those visions of sun and fun are getting close to reality. It’s time to start planning the family vacation. Kentucky boasts several locations that provide not only cabin, RV and tent sites but also attractions and activities that keep the entire family entertained. Here are some to consider.

Jellystone Park Mammoth Cave

Families have traveled to Cave City since 1974 to take advantage of Jellystone Park’s amusements and scenic campsites.

A floating obstacle course, two swimming pools, a swimming lake, pedal carts, jumping pads (think inflated trampolines), movie nights, mini-golf and various basketball, volleyball, cornhole and horseshoe areas are just a few of the activities available to all who stay at the nearby campground.

“All the entertainment is packed in. You come to Jellystone Park and basically ask the kids, ‘Do you want to go to the pool? Do you want to go to the floating obstacle course? Do you want to go do tie-dye?’ ” said Trent Hershenson, marketing vice president for Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts. “It’s great for families of all ages. We’re starting to see more grandparents come and bring the grandkids and give the parents the weekend off.”

Primitive tent camping, RV sites and large-occupancy cabins are available to rent.

Guests may just run into some famous characters.

“Yogi Bear, Boo-Boo and Cindy Bear come out and interact with guests, and you can take pictures, do high fives and bear hugs,” he said.

Each month, the park hosts various themed events. March’s theme is “Wake Up Yogi Bear,” where guests can enjoy PJ parties, special crafts and more to kick off the season. Other special themed events include luaus and beach parties.

“It’s just a fun way to play and to add even more fun to a camping getaway,” Hershenson said. “Jellystone Park is really a family entertainment destination, and it’s right in the heart of Kentucky.”

Plan your trip...For more information about activities and reservations, visit campjellystone.com/kentucky/jellystone-park-mammoth-cave.

Kentucky Splash Waterpark + Campground

In about two months, Kentucky Splash Waterpark & Campground in Williamsburg will open its gates for another season of summer fun. Since its opening in May 2001, the 55-acre park has drawn thousands to enjoy its multiple water features, mini-golf course, arcade and other activities with the goal of keeping the entire family entertained.

The park also has two slide complexes, a wave pool and a lazy river. Among its water features is Burg Island, with its twisty water slides and sprays. Tadpole Island keeps younger children busy and entertained with a 300-gallon bucket dump and smaller slides.

The adjacent campground makes it easy for families who want to enjoy the park for longer than just one day. The campground has more than two dozen RV sites, complete with electric, water and sewer hookups, WiFi and cable TV. Tent sites are also available.

Plan your trip... Kentucky Splash Waterpark & Campground is slated to open in late May. Visit its website at kentuckysplash.com for the latest information.

Beech Bend Park + Splash Lagoon

Named for its many beech trees and location in the bend of the Barren River, Beech Bend Park has been a Bowling Green fixture since 1898. Now, 128 years later, the attraction includes a water park, live entertainment, roller coasters and other thrill rides.

“We have so much to offer here at the park,” said Paul Blick, Beech Bend operations manager. “We have the racetrack [Beech Bend Raceway]; we have the campground; we have the music park; we have the water park. It’s like a one-stop destination for travel itinerary plans, vacation plans, weekend plans or just-for-the-day plans.”

For those who want to play for more than one day, Beech Bend Campground offers more than 400 sites for RV and tent camping, with 250 sites offering full hookups.

“When your day’s done, you can come down and maybe watch a live band, maybe have a bonfire and roast some wienies and s’mores and stuff like that,” Blick said. “We’re going to have parades, and we’re going to have movie nights and activities that are family friendly. So, when you come here, it’s a one-stop shop.”

For 2026, the park has streamlined its operations technology under the motto “Tap, Pay, and Play,” where guests can use tap-to-pay methods to keep the fun moving.

“I don’t want you to come to the park and have to wait in line,” Blick said. “I want you to have a fun experience, and the quicker I can get you in the park to play, the better. When you get hungry, I don’t want you to wait in line too long. I want you to get that food and go back to playing.”

Plan your trip...Ticket sales, hours of operation and a list of attractions can be found at beechbend.com.

Adventure Bound Eagle Valley

For a more relaxing vacation that also keeps the youngsters entertained, head to Adventure Bound Eagle Valley in Sanders (Carroll County).

The RV and camping resort features more than 500 RV and cabin sites to put up your feet, relax and enjoy the scenery.

A pool and waterslides are on site for those who want to cool off in the summer sun or kick it up a notch slipping and sliding.

Plan your trip... For more information, check out abcamping.com/eaglevalley.