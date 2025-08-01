Off the Beaten Path

Tate_Hill

When summer stretches and is nearing autumn in the Bluegrass State, it’s the optimal time to explore the quieter regions of Kentucky. Beyond the famous horse racing tracks and fried chicken lies a collection of small Kentucky towns rich in history, hospitality and surprise.

From Abraham Lincoln’s hometown to a wine-tasting experience in one of the country’s oldest bourbon distilleries, these hidden Kentucky gems offer memorable moments and historical narratives worth discovering. Whether you’re learning about the historic trails, traveling the bourbon trails, or exploring the hiking trails, these Kentucky destinations are calling.

Bardstown

Every glass of the amber elixir in Bardstown represents 243 years of bourbon heritage. Named “Most Beautiful Small Town in America” by Rand McNally/USA Today in 2012, Bardstown is a historic treasure rich in character. With a small-town spirit, it has tantalizing Kentucky charm and historic architecture.

Tucked inside the town’s heart are lively taverns, boutique distilleries and museums, making history seem present and close enough to touch. Every visit is a blend of past and present, whether you are dashing into family-owned stops or getting lost in a giant bourbon distillery. Bardstown is the country’s bourbon gem, sitting at the center of Kentucky’s legendary Bourbon Trail. It features more than 10 distillery experiences within a short drive of downtown.

Must-See Attractions:

My Old Kentucky Home State Park - Historic Federal Hill mansion linked to Stephen Foster’s ballad / 501 East Stephen Foster Avenue, Bardstown / 502.348.3502/ visitmyoldkyhome.com

Heaven Hill Distillery Bourbon Heritage Center- The largest family-owned distillery in the country / 1311 Gilkey Run Road, Bardstown / 502.337.1000 / heavenhilldistillery.com

Old Bardstown Village and Civil War Museum- Kentucky pioneer village highlighting 18th century history and the Civil War / 310 East Broadway Street, Bardstown / 502.349.0291 / civilwarmuseumbardstown.com

Stephen Foster Story Theater- Experience a slice of Kentucky's rich musical history / 411 East Stephen Foster Avenue, Bardstown / 502.348.5971 / stephenfoster.com

Greenville

Fun Fact: Local lore claims William Campbell’s wife named the town after the dense forestland visible from the town’s hilltop.

Greenville offers a unique charm that features a perfect blend of history and hospitality. Founded in 1799, the Western Kentucky town boasts a beautiful, historic downtown square with a century-old courthouse, inviting cafés and locally owned shops.

Get lost in Brizendine Brothers Nature Park’s tranquil wooded paths. Get your feet wet as you paddle across Lake Malone State Park. Unwind at Sip&Spin Coffee & Records while enjoying some vinyl tunes, or visit the Muhlenberg Community Theatre to catch a local show.

Must-See Attractions:

Brizendine Brothers Nature Par- Outdoor lovers’ paradise, best for walking, picnics and birdwatching / Chatham Lane, Greenville / kentuckytourism.com/explore/brizendine-brothers-nature-park-5360

Thistle Cottage- Local history museum and cultural center featuring rotating exhibits / 122 South Cherry Street, Greenville / 270.338.4760 / muhlenbergarts.org/thistle-cottage

Muhlenberg County Courthous- A neoclassical Kentucky architectural gem / 100 South Main Street, Greenville / 270.377.3970 / muhlenbergcounty.org

North Main Street Historic District- A sampling of late 19th and early 20th century American architecture / 199-135 U.S. 62, Greenville

Augusta

Fun Fact: Phillip Buckner founded the town in 1786 as a trading post along the Ohio River, making it a center of commerce and culture in Northern Kentucky.

Augusta is a scenic community with a backdrop of the flowing Ohio River. The town offers a cocktail of historical intrigue, stunning views and award-winning wineries. It features a timeless charm blended with a dash of Hollywood. Augusta was home to legendary singer and actress Rosemary Clooney from 1980 until her 2002 death. Today, it is home to retired journalist and television host Nick Clooney and his wife, Nina, who raised their famous actor-filmmaker son, George Clooney, there. Lucky visitors might spot George in Augusta from time to time visiting his parents.

Enjoy wine tasting in the country’s oldest cellars or catch the sunset while riding the Jenny Ann Ferry—one of the few remaining passenger ferries in the area. The highlight of an Augusta trip should be visiting The Rosemary Clooney House, a museum packed with memorabilia from the beloved film White Christmas.

Must-See Attractions:

The Rosemary Clooney House- The largest repository of memorabilia and artifacts from the movie White Christmas / 106 East Riverside Drive, Augusta / 502.383-9911 / rosemaryclooney.org

1811 Historic Jail / West 2nd Street, Augusta / 606.756.2183 / kentuckytourism.com/explore/1811-historic-jail-521

Augusta Ferry- Operating since 1798, it offers unbeatable views of the Ohio River / 104 East Riverside Drive, Augusta / augustaky.gov/ferry

Baker-Bird Winery & Distillery- A wine-tasting experience in a cellar dating back to the 1850s / 4465 Augusta Chatham Road, Augusta / 606.756.3739 / bakerbirdwinerydistillery.com

Hodgenville

Fun Fact: The town is the birthplace of Abraham Lincoln, the United States’ 16th president.

Hodgenville’s identity is tied to Abraham Lincoln, who granted it immense popularity as a tourist destination. The town invites visitors to explore one of America’s most iconic origin stories, starting from the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park.

Local legend Laha’s Red Castle has been flipping what many describe as Kentucky’s best burger for 90 years. Don’t miss Joel Ray’s Lincoln Jamboree or the Hodgenville Summer Concert Series. With food trucks, live music, bounce houses and, of course, spectacular fireworks, the Fourth of July is always a mind-blowing experience in Hodgenville. Finally, grab a coffee at Vibe Coffee and sample sweets at The Sweet Shoppe.

Must-See Attractions:

Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park- See the Lincoln Memorial Building in which a tiny “Symbolic Birth Cabin” is housed / 2995 Lincoln Farm Road, Hodgenville / 270.358.3137 / nps.gov/abli/index.htm

The Lincoln Museum- Enjoy immersive experiences and learn about rare artifacts / 66 Lincoln Square, Hodgenville / 270.358.3163 / lincolnmuseum-ky.org

Lincoln's Boyhood Home at Knob Creek- Follow the groundbreaking steps of a future president / 7120 Bardstown Road, Hodgenville / 502.549.3741 / nps.gov/abli/planyourvisit/directions.htm

Joel Ray's Lincoln Jamboree- Experience classic country variety shows / 2579 Lincoln Farm Road, Hodgenville / 270.358.3545 / thelincolnjamboree.com

Grand Rivers

Fun Fact: It is the only city in the world flanked by two massive dams—Kentucky Dam and Barkley Dam.

Get your feet wet this summer in the town of Grand Rivers. Whether kayaking across Lake Barkley, hiking forest trails, or casting a line on Kentucky Lake, outdoor excursions remain the main attraction. Local favorite Patti’s 1880’s Settlement is a must-visit locale, not just for its legendary 2-inch pork chops, but also for its Southern flair, whimsical gardens and gift shops. Dive into the Grand Rivers nightlife by heading to The Thirsty Turtle or Between the Lakes Tap House.

