Reindeer in Kentucky

The Reindeer Encounter

Visitors can make antlered friends at The Reindeer Farm in Bowling Green, a family farm owned and operated by Jessica and Russell Anderson. One of the highlights is a meet and greet with the 10 reindeer that reside there.

In the encounter, groups of guests are allowed inside the reindeer enclosure, where they will learn more about Santa’s trusty sidekicks and can pet and stroke the reindeer, plus take photos with them, making not only new friends but also treasured memories to last a lifetime.

The Family Farm

Reindeer aren’t the only creatures visitors will meet. The farm is home to a petting zoo with alpacas, Holland lop-eared rabbits, chickens, miniature Highland cattle, mini horses, mini pigs, mini donkeys and a mule. With the Andersons’ three children around and quite a few wintertime visitors, these animals are accustomed to human interaction and are friendly.

In addition to seeing and petting the animals, guests can hop aboard the Reindeer Express, a pint-sized red train that transports them around the property. Special activities include creating Christmas cards and watching live chainsaw carving and ice sculpting demonstrations. Plus, young visitors can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus to let the big guy know what’s on their Christmas list this year.

More to Explore

Kids and adults alike may work up an appetite with all the outdoor activities The farm boasts its own food truck offering snacks and soft drinks. Breakfast with Santa and breakfast with the Grinch also are options during a visit. Be sure to make reservations for these special events.

Some visitors may want to play a game of chess on an oversized chess board or have a “snowball fight.” The snowballs actually are volleyballs and are perfect for intense dodgeball action. The farm also boasts pedal-car tracks, mini ziplines, a bouncy house, an indoor playground and a gift shop.

When you go...

Dates Open: Nov. 15–Dec. 29

Friday and Saturday: 9AM–5PM

Sunday: 11AM–5PM

Also open Monday, Dec 23: 11AM-5PM

The Reindeer Farm, 2541 Old Union Church Road, Bowling Green

thereindeerfarm.com • 270.938.7480 • $15-45