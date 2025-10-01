Spooky Sites

Some places in Kentucky are perfect for Halloween. They have a high level of paranormal activity, repeated sightings of unexplained figures, or gruesome histories that continue to be told. Many of these locations capitalize on the season with entertaining and sometimes unnerving events that might have you looking back over your shoulder with apprehension.

SPECTRAL STRUCTURES

Spirits remain in these formerly inhabited buildings.

Waverly Hills Sanatorium

The forbidding Tudor Gothic structure in Jefferson County is unsettling even from the outside. Peeling paint and broken windows add to its sinister feel.

Completed in 1926, the facility was constructed in response to a severe tuberculosis outbreak in the county. Wetlands along the Ohio River were the perfect breeding ground for the bacteria responsible for the disease. This five-story building held up to 400 advanced pulmonary tuberculosis patients until its closure in 1961, after the antibiotic drug streptomycin drastically reduced the effects of tuberculosis.

For many patients, the sanatorium was their last earthly home. Tales abound of those whose spirits remain: a mysterious man in white who drifts through the corridors, a spectral boy who plays ball in the hallways. After its closure, Waverly Hills gained notoriety as a spot for ghost hunts and paranormal investigations. It is considered one of the world’s most haunted places.

Now on the National Register of Historic Places, the restored structure is open to the public for tours, paranormal evenings and overnight investigations throughout the year. The annual Haunted House event takes visitors to an even more thrilling level.

No reservations are needed for the Haunted House, held every Friday and Saturday through October.

Octagon Hall

By day, this uniquely shaped home museum in Simpson County is a place to learn antebellum history. But at night, it’s revealed as one of the most haunted places in the South. Stories of ghosts include those of resident family members, enslaved people and soldiers from both sides of the Civil War. Periodic ghost tours take place throughout the year. In October, these hunts will be offered every Friday and Saturday night, with the opportunity to participate in flashlight tours of the mansion during the week.

Van Lear Coal Mining Museum

Almost everyone who steps into this Johnson County museum has an experience of the unseen world—strange apparitions, “shadow people,” noises and even direct communication with those beyond the veil. The curious can arrange a specialized paranormal tour or get their spooky on at the Haunted Museum, held Fridays and Saturdays in October.

TERRIFYING TOURS

Sometimes the spooky history expands beyond one building.

Shaker Village Spirit Strolls

The Shakers were known for their adherence to pacifism, celibacy and honesty. But their intention to create a heavenly paradise on earth didn’t mean they escaped the more macabre realities of life. On Spirit Strolls, held Friday and Saturday evenings in September and October, tour guides recall tales from the darker side of Shaker Village in Mercer County.

Staff reworked the tour last year to add new and violent tales pulled straight from history. A sentence in an archived Shaker journal from 1872, for example, revealed that a probationary community member was arrested for murder. John Gunsawley, a strapping Lexington stonemason, was not pleased to hear that his wife’s family didn’t think well of him. The feud between him and his wife’s sister’s boyfriend reached its peak when Gunsawley’s threats and menacing door-knocking went unanswered. The bullet he shot through a window aimed true, and he spent the next nine months hiding out at Shaker Village under an assumed name.

“We filled out the story through court transcriptions and penitentiary records in the Kentucky Department of Library and Archives, even down to the words he was shouting as he ran down the street after the shooting,” said Becky Soules, the village program and collections director. “It’s not a surprise his time with the Shakers didn’t work out.”

The lantern-lit walk traverses the community’s main thoroughfare and ends in the graveyard. The vibe is gruesome rather than supernatural or spooky, with themes of painful injury and murder. Organizers recommend limiting the tour to those ages 16 and over.

Spirits of La Grange Ghost Tours

Explore the historic buildings of La Grange. Visitors on a two-hour candlelit walk might meet some of the town’s previous inhabitants—hearing unidentified whispers or seeing the outlines of ghosts. All proceeds support the maintenance and restoration of the historic structures.

Tours take place on Fridays and Saturdays in October and are not recommended for children under 12.

Haunted Paducah Horsedrawn Ghost Tours

Step into a spooky carriage for an hour-long ride and haunted tour of downtown and the Lower Town neighborhood of Paducah. Guests will hear stories of a Confederate soldier, a former newspaper owner, child spirits and local mummy legend Speedy. Rides are available during weekends in October. facebook.com/Carriageridespaduczh

EERIE EVENTS

Maybe events are more your thing—gathering with a crowd and sharing scary and wondrous aspects of the season together. Even better, ones that are uber-local experiences. An all-ages festival or a movie marathon might be just the ticket!

Kentucky Folklore Festival

The Kentucky Folklore Festival in West Point (Hardin County) Oct. 25 explores the Commonwealth’s deep roots in haunted history, magic, mysticism and storytelling. The fest began as a way to honor Leah Smock, a young herbalist and suspected witch from the 1800s who reportedly haunts this area southwest of Louisville. The festival, formerly the Battletown Witch Festival, has expanded its focus this year.

“It includes everything weird, wonderful and spooky across Kentucky, so people from all parts of the state are represented,” said organizer Annie Hamilton with Hearth and Hallows Creative Event Management. “The festival is absolutely family friendly and not about being scared but about having fun.”

Presenters at the fourth annual gathering include Packman Paranormal, the team behind The Hauntings of Fort Duffield. Explorations of the local Civil War-era earthworks have revealed a host of hauntings, which speakers will share with attendees. Also attending is Black Wolf Paranormal, known for its investigations of the legendary Bell Witch Cave in Tennessee.

Gray’s Taproom Podcast will serve up wicked laughs with its paranormal comedy act. Storytellers will weave tales of Kentucky urban legends and historical folklore. Also on tap: a Sasquatch-calling contest and a cryptid creature costume contest.

Hamilton said organizers are well on their way to selling 10,000 tickets for the event. Food trucks, themed handmade artisan booths, and a beer garden will accompany the programming.

Night of the Undead

This all-night zombie film fest is set for Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. at the Rohs Opera House in Cynthiana. Visitors will view five films and spend the night in one of the most haunted buildings in Kentucky. Rohs Opera House recently was featured on the Biography Channel’s My Ghost Story. Or visitors can schedule their own paranormal investigation on a Friday or Saturday night to see what transpires.

Blue Heron Ghost Mine

The former Blue Heron coal camp in McCreary County usually is a ghost town. Historical plaques and oral histories recall stories of those who called it home in the mine’s heyday.

But in October, the historical site in the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area plays host to the Blue Heron Ghost Mine. Guests can earn junior ranger badges, watch living history demonstrations, and listen to local tunes before hearing spine-tingling tales from the nearby hills and hollows.

