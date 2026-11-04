Sacred Ground

Kentucky has two national monuments, and both recently were added as National Park Service Sites for historic Civil War significance. Established in 2018, Camp Nelson National Monument preserves one of the largest United States Colored Troops (USCT) enlistment and emancipation sites. Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument, created in 2019, commemorates one of the first major Union victories in the war.

The sites gained national recognition, in part, thanks to sustained grassroots preservation efforts by Kentuckians in Jessamine, Pulaski and Wayne counties.

Nicholasville

Camp Nelson National Monument

Camp Nelson was constructed in April 1863 and originally operated as a bustling major supply base for the U.S. Army. Built on a protected spot with bluffs on three sides, its 300 buildings encompassed barracks, hospitals, workshops and stables, all protected by stone forts and earthwork fortifications. From there, the Union staged a successful campaign that brought East Tennessee firmly on its side.

Months later, the camp evolved into a beacon of freedom for thousands of Civil War soldiers and refugees as an enlistment center for the USCT. More than 10,000 men trained as soldiers and gained freedom during its three years of operation from 1863-1866. They were organized into regiments of infantry, artillery and cavalry.

While the Emancipation Proclamation, signed in January 1863, freed those enslaved persons in rebellious states, it did not apply to border states such as Kentucky, which remained in the Union. In June 1864, joining the military became a pathway to freedom. Records estimate more than 50 percent of enslaved young men in Kentucky emancipated themselves by enlisting in the Army.

The promise of Camp Nelson enticed the new soldiers’ families to seek refuge. They accompanied the men out of fear of repercussions if they remained with their masters. Their status was legally tenuous; they essentially were runaway enslaved people and refugees. Military leaders were conflicted about how to handle the women and children and expelled them from Camp Nelson seven times. They always returned.

One final expulsion took place in November 1864, during a brutal winter storm. Of the 400 people forced from the camp, 102 died from illness and exposure. Those who were lost are commemorated with a large obelisk in one of the graveyards and during a solemn event at the park each November.

This tragedy caught the attention of the nation. Camp Nelson was ordered to offer hospitality to the refugees, and in March 1865, the U.S. Congress emancipated family members of those in military service.

The government-sponsored Home for Colored Refugees opened just months after the final expulsion. It initially was comprised of a communal mess hall, a school, barracks for single women and the sick, and 98 family row cottages. This section of the national monument is in a small community called Hall, located a short drive from the visitor center. Its residents still include descendants of those who found freedom at Camp Nelson.

In the 1990s, Jessamine County residents, aided by Kentucky scholars and historians, established the location and historical significance of Camp Nelson. Because of its rural location, it retains a rich archaeological record from its time as a recruitment center. The county protected the site as a park and constructed the current visitor center. Local advocacy led to its establishment as a national monument.

VISIT

The Camp Nelson Visitor Center has extensive displays sharing the experiences of soldiers and refugees, along with a short introductory film. It’s open Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The nearby reconstructed barracks show what conditions were like for the USCT who lived and trained here.

The grounds, featuring 5 miles of trails and dozens of interpretive waysides, are open seven days a week, sunrise to sunset. Walkers pass by earthen fortifications, stone forts and the officers’ spring. Flags mark the locations of buildings dismantled after the war, such as merchants’ row, supply warehouses and the bakery.

A short drive away, the Fee Memorial Church stands as a reminder of the community constructed for refugee families. Shelter was a struggle, and they lived in barracks, cottages, shanties and even tents.

Nancy

Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument

Kentucky’s strategic value in the Civil War was expressed pointedly by President Abraham Lincoln. Early in the conflict, he stated, “I hope to have God on my side, but I must have Kentucky.” The Battle of Mill Springs secured Kentucky for the Union and built momentum for further advances into Tennessee.

Kentucky remained neutral until September 1861, when it joined the Union side. Soon after, Confederate Gen. Felix Zollicoffer and his troops entered Kentucky, crossed the Cumberland River (against orders), and set up a winter encampment at Beech Grove (Pulaski County). The elaborate construction included 300 log cabins and extensive earthworks. In January 1862, Zollicoffer’s spies told him that his troops well outnumbered the Union Army’s. Days later, he marched his troops north, all night, in the rain.

Visibility was poor due to thick fog. The hours-long precipitation created a mire of mud. Neither side had consistent uniforms. At one point, opposing troops discovered they were just feet away across a split rail fence and were forced to fight hand to hand. The Union side continually received reinforcements, and the battle ended with Union soldiers mounting one of the few successful bayonet charges of the Civil War. The Confederates escaped under the cover of darkness. Zollicoffer was killed early in the battle when, lost in the fog, he inadvertently crossed Union lines.

The victory was decisive. The Union lost 246 men, the Confederacy 553. The adjacent Mill Springs National Cemetery, established in 1867, holds the graves of many Union soldiers who died at Mill Springs. It has been in continuous use as the final resting place for veterans and their spouses since.

Local community members are tied to the history of Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument in many ways. John Coffey, a seasonal ranger, discovered when he started working at the park that he had a family member who died in the battle. His relative served in the local Kentucky Union cavalry unit.

In 1902, more than 40 years after the battle, local resident Dorothea Burton began the tradition of commemorating the Confederate dead. On Memorial Day, she decorated Zollie’s tree, a white oak under which Zollicoffer was buried. Her family has continued the practice. The remembrance was so important to her that she named her daughter Zollie Tree Hudson.

Thanks to these kinds of connections, the public rallied around preserving the battlefield and constructing the visitor center in the 1990s. The nonprofit Mill Springs Battlefield Association continues to partner with the National Park Service on its preservation.

VISIT

The Mill Springs Battlefield Visitor Center is the gateway to the monument. Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, it houses a theater that runs a 20-minute introductory film and a museum with life-sized dioramas and artifacts.

While there, visitors can pick up the self-guiding 10-stop Auto Tour map. Highlights include the site of the Confederate winter encampment and two pre-1860s homes used as both the headquarters and a prison.

Zollicoffer Park preserves the location of the main battle and is the most developed stop on the tour. It’s open dawn to dusk, and interpretive signs throughout explain key events in the battle. The half-mile Ravine Trail takes hikers on an up-and-down journey into the geographic challenge soldiers faced during the battle.

On Wednesdays through Sundays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., park rangers lead Guided Battlefield Walks. The presentation encompasses the lead-up to the confrontation and specifics about the battle where it took place.

November 7

Conflict at the Crossroads at Mill Springs Battlefield

Located at Zollicoffer Park, this free family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7. It will have a living history encampment, historic weapons demonstrations, period music and battlefield tours. Kid-friendly programming includes blacksmith demonstrations, games, “Dress Like a Soldier” and drill programs.

Luminaria and Memorial Walk at Camp Nelson

The 6th annual Luminaria and Memorial Walk pays tribute to all freedom seekers who sought refuge at Camp Nelson during the Civil War. The special event will be from 6-7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7. It will begin with interpretive talks, followed by a guided walk to the white obelisk that marks the resting place of nearly 300 civilian refugees. More than 400 lit luminaries will honor those expelled from the camp in the winter of 1864.