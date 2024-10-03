Spooky Fall Fun

Sure, October always brings out the thrill-seekers on the prowl for interactions with actual ghosts and firsthand experiences with verified hauntings. But if you are looking for more of a family-friendly experience—thinking a smidge spooky, not so much creepy—here are some Kentucky events where all ages can enjoy the Halloween season.

Devine’s Corn Maze

September 13 - November 3

Perfect for a sunny fall day, Devine’s Corn Maze in Harrodsburg offers 10 acres of cornstalks to navigate your way through. It also has a petting zoo and a fun wagon ride, as well as a patch full of pumpkins ready for picking your favorite.

devinescornmaze.com

Hay Bale Trail at Mahr Park Arboretum

September 27 - October 31

Look at how creative the hay bales are as you drive through the trail at Mahr Park Arboretum in Madisonville. With more than 80 entries, everyone in the family will find a favorite.

mahrparkarboretum.com

Liberty Hall-oween Presents Gray Lady Tours

Liberty Hall in Frankfort has seen its share of historic visitors in the 200 years since it was built. On Wednesday nights in October, visit the gorgeous mansion for a tour and introduction to the house’s beloved ghost, The Gray Lady.

liberyhall.org

Blue Heron Ghost Mine

October 18

All aboard the Big South Fork Scenic Railway, where you will listen as local storytellers share slightly eerie tales about the destination, Blue Heron Mine – 18. The train leaves the station at night, so the experience might be a bit scary for little ones.

bsfsry.com

PumpkinMania Festival at Transylvania University

Be a part of Transy’s annual pumpkin display by joining in for a family-friendly pumpkin carving event on Sunday, October 27. Then, each night from October 2731, visitors can enjoy the gorgeous jack-o’-lantern display on the steps of historic Old Morrison.

transy.edu/calendar/pumpkinmania

Underwater Pumpkin Glow at the Newport Aquarium

September 16 - November 3

How about a pumpkin patch that is underwater and surrounded by sharks? This new event at the Newport Aquarium features cool glowing pumpkin displays that the tank residents can nibble on and enjoy as an artificial reef.

newportaquarium.com

Lexington Thriller and Halloween Parade

October 20

Spectators will have a ball watching the floats and entries as they go down Main Street in Lexington in the annual Halloween Parade. Stick around for the end, though, as hundreds of dancers take to the street to recreate Michael Jackson’s zombie-filled “Thriller” music video.

lexingtonky.gov

Haunted Town Fall Festival at Cartwright Grove

The last three Friday and Saturday nights in October

This recreation of an 1800s town, Cartwright Grove in Mayfield, has all the buildings cowboys would have seen in the Wild West, such as a school, bank, church and jail. For this festival, the town is decorated for fall, with just a touch of spooky. Visitors can tour the buildings, take in a bonfire, and enjoy live music in the Yellow Rose Saloon.

cartwrightgrove.com

Haunted Hike at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

Sunday, October 6; rain date is Sunday, October 13

Dress up in your best Halloween costume and bring the family to the Fairy Tale Trail, with 18 treat stations decorated with themes that include Rapunzel’s Castle, a Gingerbread House and Jack and the Beanstalk. The event also will feature inflatables, face painting, food trucks and hay sculptures.

creaseymahannaturepreserve.org

Jack O’Lantern Spectacular

October 1 - November 2

Iroquois Park in Louisville comes alive with more than 5,000 illuminated pumpkins. Carved by artists and displayed along the paths and through the wooded areas of the park, creating a … well … spectacular display. This family-friendly event is celebrating its 12th year and supports the nonprofit Parks Alliance of Louisville and projects in the city’s 120 public parks and community centers.

jackolanternlouisville.org