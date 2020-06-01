The Daylily Show

The showy blossoms of more than 700 varieties of daylilies delight visitors to Western Kentucky Botanical Garden in Owensboro each June for the weeklong Dazzling Daylilies Festival.

This year, the event, scheduled for June 20-27, will be modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Garden will host guided tours of small groups and, as always, the festival concludes on Saturday with the annual daylily sale. Daylily devotees can locate a variety in the dig bed that they would like to have in their own collection, dig it up, and pay for it as they leave.

The Garden hopes to celebrate Father’s Day, June 21, with a picnic lunch or brunch. Visit wkbg.org for updates on the festival.

Manager and daylily expert Dr. Bill Tyler has hybridized numerous daylilies over the years, some of which remain unnamed and unregistered. As part of the festvities, the public is invited to bid online on the naming rights for a new daylily cultivar. The winning bidder and name will be announced during the festival.

Dazzling Daylilies Festival

June 20-27

Western Kentucky Botanical Garden

25 Carter Road, Owensboro

270.993.1234 • wkbg.org