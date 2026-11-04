Biscuits Made Easy

× Expand rudisill Getty Images 1063964086 Homemade Southern Buttermilk Biscuits

Move over, Harland Sanders; step back, Duncan Hines; out of the way, Henry Bain. There’s another historical food developer in Kentucky—one who has been overlooked for decades.

Born in 1883, Lively B. Willoughby was a wholesale bakery operator in his Bowling Green hometown, selling his baked goods to groceries and other bakers daily. In the early 1920s, he began experimenting with dough attempting to find a solution that would make some of his products more convenient to bake.

His Willoughby Grocery on College Street experienced tough financial times. As a result of the Great Depression, Willoughby moved to Louisville in 1929.

Operating out of a concrete-block building heated by a single stove, Willoughby continued to bake while still experimenting. He hoped to come up with a ready-to-bake, refrigerated biscuit dough. With his passion to figure it out, he took dough home with him. Numerous attempts often led to pressurized dough exploding from packaging that Willoughby had developed. It was said that his son had to climb a ladder and scrape dough from the ceiling.

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Not to be deterred, Willoughby thought he had finally broken through. He made the dough, cut it into biscuit shapes, and packaged the biscuits in foil before putting them in Epsom salts and then into a rectangular box on which he glued the ends. It wasn’t the finished product he wanted, and he continued to refine and enhance what he had.

Soon, Willoughby had a biscuit he could take out of the refrigerator, pop from the package, and stick in the oven. In just a few minutes, a tasty, oven-fresh biscuit would emerge.

Willoughby applied for a patent and received it in 1931. He had settled on using Fleishmann’s baking powder and an Epsom salt-lined spiral cardboard tube. He sold the refrigerated dough under the label “Ye Olde Kentuckie Buttermilk Biscuits.” Six months later, Willoughby sold his patent to Ballard & Ballard Flour Co.

Willoughby’s breakthrough invention had turned the hot biscuit world upside-down. A dough product that could stay fresh in a refrigerator for as long as two weeks was a huge time-saver for home cooks. Willoughby’s canned biscuits soon flew off grocery shelves.

Ballard & Ballard Flour Co. held the patent for the “oven-ready” refrigerated biscuit dough until 1948. The well-established Pillsbury Company purchased Ballard & Ballard in 1951.

Today, when the dough explodes from a can to become fluffy, flaky biscuits, the world has Lively Willoughby to thank. Pillsbury now has some 80 products in refrigerated cases in grocery stores worldwide.

It took a Kentucky baker to figure out how to make breakfast a little easier.