Bourbon on the Rail

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My Old Kentucky Dinner Train Bourbon Excursions travel through the Kentucky countryside and back in time. Departing from the historic depot in Bardstown, the Bourbon Capital of the World, guests ride in two beautifully restored 1940s vintage dining cars. The 2½-hour trip passes historical landmarks such as Jesse James’ safe house, the Jackson Hollow Trestle in Bernheim Forest & Arboretum, and the back end of several bourbon distilleries including Jim Beam, which can be seen only from the track.

A carefully crafted four-course meal served en route complements the elegance of the setting. An appetizer and an accompanying bourbon cocktail—special to the Bourbon Excursion—await at the table. The next course is salad, and once the train gets rolling, servers bring the main course: an entrée with two sides. Dessert is served with a signature blend coffee.

The menu changes seasonally. Appetizers might include biscuits, country ham and fresh berries. The Golden Spike salad contains greens, vegetables, golden raisins, Parmesan flakes and dressing. All meals come with freshly baked rolls and drinks.

The signature entrée is a 16- to 18-ounce prime rib, marinated in the founder’s famous rub, slow cooked for 6-8 hours, and served at requested temperature. Vegetarian offerings include Tuscan pasta in a creamy wine sauce with bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes and onions. To really gild the lily, try the Choo-Choo for dessert—a chocolate shell filled with Chantilly cream and chocolate mousse on a chocolate raspberry track.

Throughout the night, a bourbon expert in each car provides information on the sites the train passes—stories of historic landmarks, family traditions and colorful characters from the rich local distilling history. They also guide patrons through the three bourbon pours served throughout the night. The selections are unique and often “off the beaten path,” so even folks familiar with bourbon might be introduced to a new favorite.

“Each distillery offers a new bit of information, personal history and new flavor to try, but each distillery is limited to its own history and story,” said Veronica Gettinger with My Old Kentucky Dinner Train. “While on the train, guests learn about the area as a whole and the story of how bourbon shaped the people and culture. My Old Kentucky Dinner Train Bourbon Excursions allow couples to enjoy a high-end bourbon experience together that revolves around a meal and an experience and not solely drinking bourbon. It’s often the highlight of guests’ trips to Bardstown and the Bourbon Trail.”

The 2½-hour, 35-mile roundtrip Bourbon Excursion runs on select Friday and Saturday evenings for guests 21 and over. It is handicapped accessible. My Old Kentucky Dinner Train highly recommends business casual attire to match the elegant experience of the 5-star cuisine and restored historic dining cars.

For more information and to book an excursion, visit kydinnertrain.com.