Coffee Culture

While Kentucky is known for its bourbon culture, another drink has the love of many in our Commonwealth. Coffee shops across the state serve a variety of beverages. They also are gathering places for community groups and comfortable spots for people to relax and get creative. Known for being cozy and inviting, these places pull you inside, whether it’s for a quick to-go cup, a meeting or a place to work remotely for a few hours. Looking to sip and savor? There’s room for that, too.

Frankfort Engine House Coffee

Located in downtown Frankfort in one of the oldest extant firehouses in Kentucky, constructed in 1868, Engine House Coffee offers seasonal drinks and features historical photos of the firehouse. enginehouse1868.com

Versailles The Amsden

This shop in historic downtown Versailles is always photo ready and decorated for the season. It recently opened a fun play space in the back for kids. theamsden.com

Lexington Third Street Stuff

With a focus on community, Third Street Stuff is an eclectic and colorful space filled with locally made goods for sale. Grab a cup of coffee and browse around. Check out its poetry series! thirdststuff.com

Elizabethtown + Hodgenville Vibe Coffee

Coffee, waffles, acai bowls and more can be found in this gathering place with small-town charm. vibecoffeeshop.com

Louisville Please and Thank You

The shop’s Facebook page claims, “HOT COFFEE. FRESH COOKIES. LOUD MUSIC. NO DECAF,” and that pretty much sums it up. Order cookies online; you won’t be sorry. wearepleaseandthankyou.com

Cave City Ace Coffee Co.

In the heart of the Mammoth Cave region, Ace Coffee Co. offers a full breakfast and lunch menu and transitions to a laid-back bar at night. It also hosts workshops, music and events. acecoffeecafe.com

Owensboro Gramps Coffee and Donuts

For seriously delicious coffee and donuts with super friendly owners, stop by Gramps. If you visit in the morning, you may find Gramps reading the newspaper and talking to locals. grampscoffeeanddonuts.com

Slade Daniel Boone Coffee Shop

When one of the shop’s website tabs reads “Campground Registration,” you know it’s going to be a fun spot. Find breakfast, lunch and long drink menus before heading on a hike in the gorgeous Red River Gorge. danielboonecoffeeshop.com

SHOP LOCAL

Kentucky Roasters

Monos Coffee Crafters Monos is a Nicholasville-based roasting facility and coffee shop combined. Coffee subscriptions are available! monoscoffeecrafters.com

High Bar Coffee Based in Lexington and located inside Southland Bagel, High Bar Coffee produces roasted beans available for purchase at several locations. highbarcoffee.com

Kentucky Mountain Coffee Company Kentucky Mountain has roasted coffee in the heart of Eastern Kentucky since 2012. Some of the Johnson County establishment’s top sellers include Kentucky Bourbon Pecan and Coon Dog Run. kymtncoffee.com

Good Folks Coffee Company Based in Louisville, Good Folks roasts coffee for cafés, grocery stores, offices, restaurants and you. goodfolkscoffee.com

Quills Coffee Quills was founded in 2007 in Louisville’s Germantown neighborhood. Stop in one of its beautifully curated spaces. quillscoffee.com

Baxter’s Coffee Based in Somerset, Baxter’s has four locations to choose from. You can also find their coffee at some of our favorite places in Stanford. They sell K-Cups! baxterscoffee.com

Looking for a unique experience?

Louisville + Covington Purrfect Day Cat Café

Drink coffee and play with cats—need we say more? Purrfect Day first opened in Louisville in 2018 with a mission to help shelters adopt out cats while offering a space for cat lovers to gather and participate in cat care. It has made a huge impact on the community and has become a popular hangout for customers of all ages. The menu includes coffee, treats and alcoholic options. Reservations are recommended. purrfectdaycafe.com

Nicholasville Luna’s Coffee, Wine and Butterfly Cafe

Coffee, wine and … butterflies? A perfect space for butterfly enthusiasts and plant lovers, Luna’s has a butterfly house where visitors can look to see if anything is fluttering. Be sure to check out Luna’s fun events and charcuterie boards. lunascoffeewine.com

Louisville Witches Brew Coffee

This locally owned coffee shop offers tarot card readings, a specialty shop and witchy vibes. Try The Coconut Cauldron. Visit Witches Brew’s Facebook page to learn more. Facebook: Witches Brew Coffee

more coffee please...

Bardstown Lem’s Café Coffee Catering

Based in the Bourbon Capital of the World, Lem’s is a mobile café named after Nelson County Hall of Fame and My Old Kentucky Home banjo player Lem Reed. Lem’s can be found at local events, farmers markets and your next event. Learn more about the café and book online. lemscafe.com

Lexington Cold Brew Coffee Festival

This annual festival celebrates cold brew and the people who make it. Held in late summer, the festival includes tastings, competitions and lots of caffeine. facebook.com/coldbrewcoffeefestival