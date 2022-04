Garnish orange peel, coffee-dusted filthy cherry

Glassware Nick & Nora glass or coupette

1½ ounces Kentucky Coffee Whiskey

½ ounce maraschino liqueur

2 dashes orange bitters

2 dashes chocolate bitters

Add ingredients into a mixing glass over fresh ice. Stir with a barspoon until chilled.Strain into chilled glass.

Twist the orange peel to release the oils over glass, then discard. Garnish with a coffee-dusted cherry on a pick.