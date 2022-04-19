Whiskey is thought to have originated on the European mainland, later taken by monks to Ireland and Scotland around 1000-1200 AD.

With the development of various distilling and aging techniques, whiskey making evolved over the centuries, resulting in distinct types—including Irish whiskey, Scotch and bourbon, America’s singular native spirit distilled primarily in Kentucky. Today, whiskey enjoys worldwide popularity.

Coffee has a tremendous following as well, rating behind only water and tea in global beverage consumption. It’s no surprise that these two faves sometimes are combined, blending together a pair of strong flavors to create tastebud-tantalizing cocktails.

The folks at Kentucky Coffee Whiskey have saved coffee and whiskey lovers the time and trouble of mixing the two by releasing Kentucky Coffee. Introduced in 2017, the 66-proof coffee-flavored whiskey, distilled and bottled in the Commonwealth, can be enjoyed on the rocks, neat or in a variety of cocktails.

KENTUCKY COFFEETREE

Garnish: thin orange slice and ground coffee

Glassware: large rocks glass

1½ ounces Kentucky Coffee Whiskey

¼ ounce Italian aperitif such as Aperol

½ ounce coconut-infused sweet

vermouth

Add ingredients into a mixing glass over fresh ice. Stir with a barspoon until chilled.Strain into large rocks glass over ice.

Garnish with orange slice and pinch of ground coffee.

Recipes and images courtesy of Kentucky Coffee Whiskey.

Find Kentucky Coffee Whiskey at select liquor shops across the state. For more information, additional recipes, and to locate a store near you, visit kentuckycoffee.com.