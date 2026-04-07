Savor the Stay

Life as a bourbon butler isn’t always as smooth as Kentucky’s native spirit, but Norma Smith loves her role at The Trail Hotel, a bourbon-themed property that opened in May 2025 in Bardstown, the Bourbon Capital of the World.

Think of her as the fairy godmother of bourbon. Smith will do her best to make your bourbon dreams come true—whether that means booking tours at local distilleries, arranging a curated dinner with a master distiller, or hunting down elusive bourbon bottles. “The most fun part of my job is introducing guests to new bourbons or brands they might not have heard of or might not have access to where they are from,” she said.

Smith customizes itineraries for guests based on what section of the Bourbon Trail they want to see. It spans hundreds of miles and has more than 60 stops, so planning a trip can be overwhelming.

The hotel, now on the National Register of Historic Places, was built in the 1970s as a Holiday Inn. It sat abandoned for years before Will Hardy and Nathan “Ejo” Edmonds purchased it at auction in 2021. The friends shared a vision of opening the first upscale hotel in Bardstown.

× Expand Kriech-Higdon Photography

Following an extensive redesign and renovation, the property now has a vibe that sits somewhere between mid-century modern and old-school gentlemen’s club.

A soaring copper column still in the lobby sets the stage for a one-of-a-kind bourbon getaway. Bourbon history is celebrated in 95 guest rooms and eight bourbon-themed suites. There are five bars on site, so even if guests never leave the hotel, they still can have an immersive bourbon experience.

The Bourbon Vault is an intimate speakeasy tucked away behind a massive painting. On the wall hangs an array of branded barrel heads that represent area distilleries, including Four Roses, Maker’s Mark and Chicken Cock microdistillery, a recent addition to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

The unicorns of the industry live behind the bar at Oak & Ember, the hotel restaurant, where more than 100 bourbons are stocked. If you love rare vintage expressions and have deep pockets, there’s an enticing list of elixirs to choose from. A 1-ounce pour of Rabbit Hole Mizunara Founder’s Collection, a 15-year-old bourbon aged in rare Japanese Mizunara oak casks, will set you back $430.

Would you like a cigar with that? Purchase your favorite smoke from the humidor in the gift shop and stroll over to Bourbon Alley, the hotel’s outdoor oasis with fire pits and Adirondack chairs for lounging.

× Expand Kriech-Higdon Photography

Should you overindulge, swap the bourbon bar for the oxygen bar in the Rejuvenation Room. According to the hotel, breathing pure oxygen infused with essential oils helps kick a hangover.

Before checking out, share memorable moments from your trip with your bourbon butler. After all, every fairy godmother likes to know if she granted your wishes.