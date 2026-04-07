Shake it Up

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Whether you’re a Kentucky native, a longtime transplant to the state, or have just moved here, simply appreciating a good bourbon—straight or “neat”—may feel like a prerequisite for residency. But life can be shaken up a bit. Four Louisville companies have done just that by creating a wide variety of mixers for home mixologists to concoct endless combinations for our cocktail glasses.

Bluegrass Bitters

Bluegrass Bitters officially launched its first bitters in 2025, the result of a quest to make the best old fashioned. “Between restaurants and home bartenders, there’s a lot of variability in an old fashioned, and some of that’s good. But some of that’s not so good,” said Shawn Herbig, who founded Bluegrass Bitters with his wife, Kathy. “I just wanted to really make the best old fashioned, because I wanted to enjoy it for myself [and] serve it to my wife and my friends.”

The Louisville-based company now sells a roster of bitters and syrups, including Black Walnut, 5-Spice Orange, soon-to-be released Infused Cherry, and Smoky Simple Syrup.

“We’re just super excited when we think about all the great stuff going on in the bourbon world to be able to play in that,” Herbig said.

Find recipes, individual bottles and gift packages at bluegrassbitters.net.

Make & Muddle

Make & Muddle mixers can be used in bourbon-based cocktails, but owner and co-founder Jennifer Brian said the products can elevate any spirits recipe. “The goal is always a three-ingredient cocktail,” she said. “I work really hard to create sophisticated flavor profiles that work with all spirits. We have no one-trick ponies. Every mixer works with every spirit and can do lots of different things. You can do a ton of mocktails with them, and I even cook with them.”

The Louisville-based company’s products include its flagship offering, 7-Syrup Mixer, plus Honey Lavender Elixir, 2 Pepper Agave Syrup, Strawberry Basil Solution and Orange Ginger Cranberry Shrub.

Make & Muddle can be found in bars and restaurants in Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois, and at makeandmuddle.com.

Pappy & Company

As great-granddaughters of Julian “Pappy” Van Winkle (yes, that Pappy Van Winkle), a love of bourbon is in their DNA. So, it’s no surprise Carrie Van Winkle Greener, Louise Van Winkle Breen and Chenault Van Winkle James launched a product in 2013 geared toward Pappy Van Winkle fans.

“They are the daughters of Julian Van Winkle, who is the president of Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery, the distillery where the Pappy Van Winkle bourbons come from,” said Kelcie Yarbor, Pappy & Company’s director of marketing. “They wanted to find a way to celebrate that, and to have merch and gear for people who were enthusiastic about these really high-rated bourbons.”

While Pappy & Company doesn’t sell the Van Winkle bourbons, it does sell mixers among its merchandise offerings. All four mixers are made in partnership with South Carolina-based Bittermilk, which uses “freshly dumped” Pappy Van Winkle bourbon barrels to age the products. The Espresso Mix is made using barrel-aged coffee from Louisville’s Good Folks, and the Bloody Mary Mix features a pepper mash by Midland Ghost, located in Midland, Georgia.

Find mixers and other Pappy Van Winkle-related merchandise at pappyco.com.

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Modica

Modica began when Eric Wentworth and JD Mitchell just wanted a great cocktail at the end of a long day studying for their MBAs at the University of Louisville while working full-time jobs. There was no time or energy to juice citrus or make syrups from scratch, even for Wentworth, a career mixologist and bar owner.

“When we looked for an easier option, everything on the market was loaded with sugar, preservatives and artificial ingredients,” Mitchell said. “So, we set out to build something better. Modica’s mission is to elevate everyday drinking with mixologist-crafted mixers that deliver bar-quality flavor with real ingredients, lower sugar and zero junk, making great cocktails and mocktails effortless for everyone.”

Modica offers five options for such elevation: Blueberry Lavender Lemon Drop, Espresso Martini, Spiced Cherry Old Fashioned, Ginger Mule and Cucumber Margarita.

“Our mixers are made with all-natural ingredients, have up to 70 percent less sugar than traditional options and make at least 10 drinks per bottle,” Mitchell said. “Each one includes recipes for cocktails, mocktails and batch drinks, so anyone can create something great at home.”

Modica mixers can be found online at drinkmodica.com. There’s also a store locator on the site for retail sales.